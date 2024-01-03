It's a daring and improbable scenario that sounds like a mission from Grand Theft Auto: Law enforcement officials in Mexico say thieves tried to steal at least two new Chevrolet and GMC trucks out of a freight train. Both pickups were damaged, including a Canyon that looks totaled.

Spotted by our colleagues at The Drive, the incident happened in December 2023 near San Felipe, a small town located about 220 miles west of Monterrey in the northern part of Mexico. News outlet Emergencias Region Centro Sur explained armed thieves broke into a parked train car carrying new Chevrolet and GMC trucks that were presumably on their way to a dealership; both trucks are made in Wentzville, Missouri. They got a Canyon Denali down and were in the process of taking out a Colorado when law enforcement officials showed up.

The police presence stopped them dead in their tracks, if you'll excuse the pun. The white Colorado fared fairly well all things considered; it was left with its front axle still in the train car (it doesn't look like the thieves were using ramps, oddly) and a dented rear cargo box. The gray Canyon will likely take one final train ride to the scrapyard: it was reportedly left parked on the tracks, where it got hit by another train.

As of writing, the thieves remain at large. Mexican officials say the investigation is ongoing. However, an anonymous source told The Drive that the suspected thieves likely aren't affiliated with Mexico's drug cartels; they're believed to be part of a local gang.