Is this Volvo's electric 'ES90' sedan prototype?

The Automotive News future product pipeline indicates Volvo's planning to begin production of an electric version of the S90 sedan in late 2024, with sales to begin in 2025. The car is definitely coming, and could be here on the early side. Swedish outlet Teknikens Varld (translated) got eyes on a post from Volvo's internal web site celebrating the completion of a verification prototype (VP) of a car internally called the V551, publicly expected to be the ES90. Workers at Geely's Cixi Assembly Plant south of Shanghai marked the arrival of the car in a photo under a banner reading, "Volvo Cars V551 First VP Car Celebration," in front of a vehicle covered by a tarp stamped with "Confidential Top Secret."

We don't know the production model will be called ES90, but the naming scheme fits if using the EX90 as a guide. Volvo applied to trademark the name, the potential hitch being that Lexus has indicated its displeasure with Volvo putting an ES model on the market since Lexus has its long-lived ES-followed-by-a-number sedan.

Volvo documents leaked online last year point to a body sized between the short- and long-wheelbase versions of the gas-powered S90 (pictured above), sitting on the same SPA2 platform as the recently introduced EX90. Dimensions come in at 196.4 inches long, 76.6 inches wide, and 60.9 inches high on a 122-inch wheelbase. This would make it four inches shorter than the current S90 long-wheelbase, the only version sold anymore, 1.7 inches wider, and 3.2 inches taller, with a wheelbase 1.5 inches longer. If this is how it turns out for production, the ES90 will be 1.5 inches shorter than the EX90 but have a wheelbase 2.5 inches longer — a chauffeur special for the Chinese market, perhaps.

A 111-kWh battery pack (107 kWh usable) would be the same spec that powers the EX90, the ES90 in rear-drive trim expected to be good for nearly 600 kilometers (373 miles) on China's CLTC vehicle regimen. We need clarity on other rumored specs like a powertrain making 455 horsepower and 523 pound-feet, a curb weight of 5,511 pounds for an RWD trim and 5,732 pounds for dual-motor AWD. Volvo says the ES90 is the first global model developed with the Shanghai engineering team in the lead, and observers believe the Volvo team developed the ES90 alongside the Geely Galaxy E8 electric sedan that makes 637 hp and goes an estimated 478 miles on a charge.

Closer to the tangible, Volvo's internal timeline is for the ES90 to enter production in March 2024, a market launch coming either later in the year or in 2025. It's expected the EV sedan and an updated ICE-powered S90 — rumored to offer 22-inch wheels — will both be sold for a while.

