Must Reads of 2023: Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski

My first published article on Autoblog hit the web way back in 2006. Since then I've authored more than 8,400 articles. In between mundane news reports and recall notices are a handful each year that I think are pretty memorable. I also bought my first electric car earlier in 2023, and that resulted in a whole heck of a lot of commentary from readers. Feel free to join along as I relive the past 12 months, starting with a foreshadowing opinion.

Early in the year I started considering how an EV in my driveway might complement my gas-guzzling SUV. Got 65 comments — not bad.

And then, after pricing and testing various options, I chose to buy a brand-new Tesla Model 3. Got 192 comments on that one. Turns out, lots of people have lots of opinions about Tesla, Elon Musk and electric cars in general. Who knew?

I traveled a bit for work over the course of the year, but perhaps the most interesting event I covered was the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Another memorable event: Our first drive of the refreshed and surprisingly luxurious 2024 Jeep Wrangler. Yes, it's pricey. And yes, if you use it like you're supposed to, it's also worth it.