2023 Toyota Sienna Long-Term Update: 9 thoughts (and one's a haiku)

I just returned from a 10-day trip that saw me, my wife and some friends travel from the middle of Ohio all the way to the tippy top of Michigan on the coast of Lake Superior. I considered using my old GMC Suburban for the trip due to its cavernous storage capacity and general comfort, but it would drain a tanker's worth of fuel along the way. I also thought about taking my Tesla Model 3, but charging options across the Macinac Bridge aren't exactly aplenty.

Fortunately for me, Autoblog's long-term 2023 Toyota Sienna happened to be available. And it just so happens to be a perfect vehicle for such an adventure. Here are nine things I learned about the all-wheel-drive hybrid minivan along the way.

The powertrain is gutless with a droning soundtrack

"An engine like a grumpy teenager" is how fellow Autoblog editor Joel Stocksdale explained the Sienna's hybrid powertrain. He's not wrong. With a couple of passengers in the Sienna, getting up to speed while listening to the engine drone about and without the change in soundtrack provided by a traditional transmission's gear ratios is borderline irritating. With a full complement of passengers and/or cargo, it crosses the border and ends up straight in the Land of Major Grievances.

Not quite as irritating but still surprising considering how long Toyota has been producing successful hybrid vehicles is the very noticeable transition between full electric propulsion and hybrid propulsion. The four-cylinder engine isn't as smooth or quiet as I would have expected, though other recent Toyota models have had similar demerits. Total system horsepower is rated at 245 ponies, but those donkeys aren't all that motivated and it doesn't feel torquey.

Excellent efficiency makes up for a lot

Here's the flip of the coin. Fuel efficiency in my hands was excellent. I tracked all of my fuel refills and miles traveled and was rewarded with better than 31 miles per gallon overall. Many but not all of those miles were passed on the highway, and all of them with a full complement of passengers, suitcases, coolers and the like. That's excellent efficiency in my book, and depending on an owner's list of priorities may be the single best reason to choose a Sienna over the V6-powered competition.

It has very little ground clearance

Scrape! Thud! Whoosh ... those are the sounds I heard while backing out of driveways, driving over a deer that had been hit and left on the highway after dark (more on that in a bit) and when driving on dirt roads with any sort of central mound between two tire tracks. This van sits extremely low to the ground, which undoubtedly helps with overall efficiency but often detracts from the driving experience.

So, that deer. The car in front of me is the one that actually hit it on a lonely stretch of two-lane, sadly leaving it dead in the very middle of the roadway I was traveling on. I didn't have time to stop, leaving three choices. One, I could swerve toward the shoulder, but that's where the car in front that initially hit the animal had moved. Two, I could swerve into the other lane, but oncoming traffic meant that was a no-go. Three, drive over the animal. So that's what I did, straddling the tires on either side. Oh, dear. That low ground clearance meant I made contact with it anyway, but thankfully the underbody is protected by a stiff felt structure that's held in place with plastic plugs. There wasn't any damage to any more sensitive bits that lurk under the passenger compartment.