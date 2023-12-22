2024 BMW M5 Touring previewed in Christmas-themed wrap

BMW is bringing fans of hot-rodded station wagons an early Christmas present by giving them a preview of the next M5 Touring. Due out before the end of 2024, the long-roof M5 will take BMW into a segment it left over a decade ago and that's currently dominated by its rivals.

The 41-second video shows the M5 Touring wrapped in red, white and black camouflage that makes it look like a present; there's even a gold-colored bow on the roof. We wouldn't mind finding one under (or next to) the tree this year. While the wagon's finer design details remain under the festive wrap, the teaser provides a decent view of the massive air intake integrated into the front bumper and the punched-out rear wheel arches. Even camouflaged, the M5 Touring looks far more muscular than the new eighth-generation 5 Series it's based on.

While the video stops short of providing technical details, an earlier report claims power will come from a plug-in hybrid drivetrain built around a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 called S68 internally. The system will reportedly send 718 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque to the four wheels via a specific version of BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. However, a separate report suggests a non-hybrid model will be offered as well. If that's the case, the base car could eschew electrification to save weight. Keep in mind nothing is official yet.

More details about the BMW M5 Touring will emerge in the coming months, and the wagon is expected to make its full debut before the end of 2024. When it lands, it will compete in the same segment as the Mercedes-AMG E63 and the Audi RS6 Avant, though it may end up being the only V8-powered model in the ring; the former is downsizing and the latter is allegedly going electric. Whether we'll see the M5 Touring in the United States remains up in the air, especially considering the recently-unveiled M3 Touring will not be sold on our shores.

