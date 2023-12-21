2024 Genesis G70 starts at $42,695, up by $2,170

The 2024 Genesis G70 is better than the 2023 model, especially the base version. A few months ago, the South Korean luxury brand introduced us to the new engine in the G70 2.5T, a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder once found in the Kia Stinger's entry-level trim. The 2.5-liter's 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque improved on the old mill by 48 horsepower and 51 pound-feet. Our experience with the Stinger tells us performance is greater than just the higher peak numbers. The 2.5-liter delivers better power across the rev band, including when it's out of boost. And when the turbo has spooled up, the boost comes on more smoothly and quickly. On top of the engine improvement, brakes get better thanks to standard Brembos.

For both the 2.5T and the 3.3T with its twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6, buyers enjoy a few more tweaks outside and in. Genesis debuted two new colors, Kawah Blue and Vatna Gray, new two-tone leather interiors in Obsidian Black over Fog Gray and Obsidian Black over Vanilla Beige, USB-C charging ports, touch-sensitive climate controls, and a frameless rearview mirror. The rear seats come with side-impact airbags now, and those who subscribe to Genesis' telematics service have access to the automaker's Digital Key.

MSRPs are up, and destination rises $70 to $1,195. Pricing for the 2024 G70 after destination, and differences from 2023, are:

G70 2.5T: $42,695 ($2,170)

$42,695 ($2,170) G70 3.3T: $51,145 ($5,120)

These are for rear-drive versions; going all-wheel-drive costs $2,100.

Most of the majestic price increase for the 3.3T pays for the now-standard Sport Advanced Package, which was a $4,300 option on the 2023 G70. This means every 2024 3.3T will come with ventilated front seats, a sunroof, power folding side mirrors, dark chrome grille and greenhouse trim, and 19-inch sport wheels. With Sport Advanced being the default in 2024, the price of the Sport Prestige Package that included Sport Advanced in 2023 gets cut almost in half. Sport Prestige bundles upgrades like a Nappa leather interior, microfiber headliner and pillar linings, a head-up display, and a power trunk. Instead of adding $8,600 to the window sticker, Sport Prestige costs $4,400 in 2024.