2025 Mini Cooper SE John Cooper Works gets more pizzazz, no more power

The new-generation Mini Cooper SE will come with a John Cooper Works edition, but this time it brings cosmetic changes only. The 2023 Cooper S two-door made 189 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque from its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the JCW version made 238 hp and 235 lb-ft from the same engine. This time, the electric powertrain in the JCW trim makes the same 215 hp and 253 pound-feet of torque from a single motor on the front axle as it does in the 2025 Mini Cooper SE, powered by a matching 54.2-kWh battery. The 0-62 mph time takes the same 6.7 seconds, and European regulators give it the same 250-mile range on the WLTP cycle.

It won't be confused for the regular hatchback otherwise. If the red stripes don't give the game away, the chunky diffuser in the front will. Backing up that aero mod, there are Chilli Red side mirror caps and a Chilli Red roof finished with a hatch spoiler, red JCW-logo brake calipers, a gloss black surround for the grille, snazzy two-tone wheels in a design called Lap Spoke, and, naturally, JCW logos sprinkled about. Those with a keen eye for Mini won't need all that, they'll spot the twin horizontal bars for DRLs, signifying JCW's minimalism and raciness.

The cabin's synthetic leather and knitted fabric gets held together with red stitching. On the seats, this is arranged with knitting above, vinyl below. The instrument panel and door cards wear what Mini calls a "knit covering," stylized checkered flags forming a recurring pattern. For even more red, the driver can set the drive mode selector to Go-Kart Mode, calling up an anthracite red lighting scheme for the central OLED display and ambient illumination. Basically the JCW version of a Sport mode, it unleashes sharper throttle response and a "special Go-Kart sound," too.

Pricing isn't out yet, and we don't expect it until we're much closer to the 2025 launch for this market.

