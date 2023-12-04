Jeep Renegade is done after 2023 model year

The Jeep Renegade will be discontinued after the 2023 model year of production concludes, according to a report from Automotive News. The report attributes the news to a company spokesperson, but we’ve reached out to Jeep and will update this post with any further learnings.

This elimination of the Renegade moves the Compass into the entry-level position in Jeep’s lineup. While the Renegade is smaller than the Compass, their starting prices were nearly identical for 2023, with the Renegade starting at $29,445 and the Compass at $29,995. There is no increase in the base price for the 2024 Compass, so that means that Jeep will still technically offer a vehicle that starts under $30,000.

Jeep told AN that the Renegade leaving this market is happening “as the brand focuses its resources on SUV segments in North America that continue to grow.” And while the subcompact SUV segment sure has a ton of entries, the Renegade has lost favor in it as the years have gone by. Its best year of sales was in 2016 (just a year after it launched) with 106,605 sales. In 2022, Jeep only moved 27,551 of them, and 2023 isn’t looking any better.

We’ll also note that Jeep isn’t quitting the Renegade globally, as the U.S. and Canada are the only two countries that will see its sales stop. Europe, Mexico, South America and Asia will still be able to buy new Renegades for the foreseeable future.