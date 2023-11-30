2025 Volvo EX90 starts at $77,990 for seven seats and a 300-mile range

Volvo's coming battery-electric flagship, the 2025 EX90, will start at $77,990 including the $1,295 destination charge. This buys what Volvo calls the "highest level of standard safety features ever in [a] new Volvo" at the same time as it undercuts other premium and luxury battery-electric SUVs. The Mercedes-EQS EQE SUV starts at $79,050, the Rivian R1S at $79,800, the Tesla Model X at $79,900, and the BMW iX at $88,095. The forthcoming Lucid Gravity is supposed to arrive priced below $80,000, but it will likely be in Mercedes and Rivian territory.

Benchmark safety kit for the brand includes cameras, radar and lidar, along with Nvidia-powered software, creating a picture of the vehicle’s surroundings as well as the driver’s gaze and attention. The lidar can detect objects ahead to centimeter accuracy from 250 meters (about 820 feet) away in glaring sun or total darkness, Volvo says. Volvo describes the EX90 as “a highly advanced computer on wheels” with the ability to improve over time thanks to over-the-air software updates.

The EX90 will be offered with two twin-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain options, both run off a 111-kWh battery. The first provides a total of 402 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, and a 0-60 time of 5.7 seconds. The performance version is good for a heaping 496 horsepower and 671 pound-feet of torque, and 0-60 shrinks to 4.7 seconds. The energy pack, supplied by CATL, will provide an estimated range of 300 to 319 miles depending on configuration, refilling at a 250-kW DC fast charger from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes. It will feature bi-directional charging, allowing the EX90 to supply electricity to your home, appliances or another Volvo EV.

The two trims are Plus and Ultra, each of which can be had with either six or seven seats; the second-row captain's chairs add $500 to the seven-seater's price. The Ultra trim goes beyond the Plus with massaging front seats with power adjustable bolsters, laminated side windows, soft close doors with puddle lights, an air suspension, and it swaps the 20-inch wheels on the Plus for 21-inch wheels.

A limited-edition, two-row, four-seat trim called Excellence is going on sale in China, but it's not listed for our market yet and we won't be surprised if it never comes here.

MSRPs for the Twin Motor drivetrain after destination are:

Plus 7-seater: $77,990

$77,990 Plus 6-seater: $78,490

$78,490 Ultra 7-seater: $82,340

$82,340 Ultra 6-seater: $82,840

MSRPs for the Twin Motor Performance drivetrain are:

Plus 7-seater: $82,990

$82,990 Plus 6-seater: $83,490

$83,490 Ultra 7-seater: $87,340

$87,340 Ultra 6-seater: $87,840

The options list contains only five items at the moment, starting with 21- and 22-inch wheels available for the Plus. For the Ultra, there's a set of 22-inch wheels, no-cost wool-blend upholstery that requires sacrificing the powered side bolsters, and a $3,200 Bowers & Wilkins audio system boasting 25 speakers and Dolby Atmos.

Domestic models will be built in Volvo's Ridgeville, South Carolina facility. Considering the CATL battery, we'll wait for word from Volvo on which trims qualify for a federal tax credit, and for how much. Shoppers can pre-order the EX90 now, production and deliveries slated to begin in the first half of next year.