2025 Lincoln Navigator spy photos reveal overhauled styling

Prototypes of the 2025 Lincoln Navigator have been circulating for several months, but this is the first time we've seen one wearing less-modest camouflage, showing off elements of its new body and trim for the first time. Lincoln's big family hauler has been around long enough — since 2018, in fact — that it's due for a redesign. It was updated in 2022, when it gained BlueCruise (then called Lincoln ActiveGlide, a name the brand has since left behind) and lost a little horsepower.

From what we can see here, the 2025 Navigator will retain most of its core styling. The belt line crease on its flanks is still obvious beneath this camo, as is the gradual taper to the rear portion of the greenhouse. The hood appears to retain its generally soft shape, and in fact may even be more bulbous than the one it replaces. We can also see from the front angle here that Lincoln is playing around with the Navigator's lighting "signature," with more upright components likely replacing the narrow, horizontal slits under the current model's swoopy headlamps.

The changes in the rear appear to head in the other direction. Rather than softening the tailgate, Lincoln's designers seem to have put down their sanders in favor of chisels. The sharp outward protrusion beneath the rear glass is new, and we're guessing it houses a full-width taillight setup similar to, but more pronounced than, the current look.

Details remain sparse, but with Cadillac inching ever closer to releasing the Escalade IQ (it's due next summer), we wouldn't be surprised to hear that Lincoln is stepping up its electrification game for the next round. The company's 10-speed automatic transmission was designed from the ground up to handle a hybrid system. Is it time?

