2025 Mini Countryman S All4 will start at $39,895

Mini uploaded a bit more information on the 2025 Countryman S All4 to its retail web site, including output figures and price. For now, this is the least pricey trim in the new Countryman lineup, powered by the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder used in its sibling, the BMW X1 xDrive28i. It’s making the same 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, too, which Mini says this is enough to get the all-wheel-drive SUV from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 6.5 seconds, 0.3 second behind the time BMW claims for the X1.

The automaker calls this "a super-sized sequel to our original Countryman." It will come with a substantial price increase that one might also call super-sized, although it's difficult to line up this variant of the new Countryman with the current range. The 2025 model is going to cost $38,900 before a $995 destination fee, totaling $39,895 not counting options and the rest. That’s about $6,000 more than the starting point of today’s three-strong range, the $33,645 134-hp non-S Countryman. The 2024 Countryman S makes 189 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque and starts at $33,895. For comparison, the price difference between the 2024 Countryman JCW and the 2025 version is $4,095. The additional cost of the new model will buy a larger car with 20% more cargo space, almost 30% more power and more than 40% more torque, the latest tech, and some snazzy two-tone, 19-inch wheels.

We've got a price on the battery-electric 2025 Countryman SE ALL4 as well: $46,195, according to the web site. This represents the upper trim with 313 hp and 363 lb-ft when using the boost function, able to hit 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and go an estimated 245 miles on a charge. Along with the other variants mentioned above, it can be reserved now. The Countryman S All4 and JCW are expected to begin reaching dealers in the spring with the electric versions coming a few months later. We're still waiting for price, powertrain, and range details for the entry-level battery-electric 2025 Countryman E coming next fall.

Related Video: