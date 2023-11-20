BMW M Performance launches center-locking wheels for M2, M3 and M4

BMW M has added a new center-locking wheel design to its line of factory-developed Performance parts. Available in only one size, the wheels add racing-inspired flair to the M2, M3 and M4, while making wheel swaps quick and easy for owners who drive their car on a track.

If the wheels look familiar, it's likely because their design is inspired by the units fitted to the limited-edition, M4-based 3.0 CSL unveiled in 2022. They're finished in black, not in gold like the ones on the heritage-laced coupe, but the center-locking nut looks nearly identical. BMW designed them to fit the current-generation variants of the M2, the M3, the Europe-only M3 Touring, and the coupe and convertible M4s.

The front and rear wheels measure 19 inches up front and 20 inches out back, respectively. They're lightweight forged units with a Y-spoke design, they feature a subtle milled "M Performance" logo, and they're delivered with 275/35 ZR19 front and 285/30 ZR20 rear tires. You'll need one hell of a wrench to tighten them: the central screw needs to be torqued to 685 pound-feet to securely hold the wheel.

Center-locking wheels look plain cool, but they're not merely a design statement. BMW M explains that they also reduce rotating masses.

BMW's new center-locking wheels will go on sale across Europe in the near future. Pricing hasn't been announced yet. BMW told Autoblog that the wheels aren't available in the United States as of writing, but it hopes to begin selling them here at some point in 2024.

Related video: