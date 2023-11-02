Over 1.8 million Toyota RAV4 SUVs recalled due to fire risk

Toyota is preparing to issue a safety recall that applies to over 1.8 million units of the RAV4 crossover built between the 2013 and 2018 model years. The vehicles included in the campaign are equipped with an undersized battery that can cause a short circuit and start a fire.

While the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) hasn't published a bulletin detailing the recall yet, Toyota issued a statement clarifying that the campaign includes approximately 1,854,000 units of the RAV4. We don't have the exact build dates of the recalled models yet, but the 2013 to 2018 range provided by the manufacturer corresponds to the fourth-generation model (pictured).

The vehicles covered by the recall may have been fitted with a replacement 12-volt battery that's physically smaller than it should be.

"If a small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns. The movement could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire," Toyota explained. There's no word yet on whether any injuries, deaths, or accidents are linked to the problem.

The fix sounds fairly simple, though Toyota hasn't finalized it yet. The brand plans to ask owners to take their RAV4 to an authorized dealer so that a technician can replace the hold-down clamp, the battery tray, and the positive terminal cover. Toyota will begin reaching out to owners of affected crossovers by the end of December 2023, and we'll update this story with more details when they're available.