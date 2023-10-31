Ringbrothers 1969 Dodge Charger 'TUSK' gets a Hellephant at SEMA

Ringbrothers always shows up to SEMA with something special, and this year it’s a 1969 Dodge Charger that’s been meticulously built for both performance and style. It’s called “TUSK,” and the changes made versus an original 1969 Charger are nigh on endless.

The big one is this Charger’s powertrain, as it’s rocking one of the rare 1,000-horsepower Hellephant crate engines from Mopar. The 7.0-liter supercharged V8 sends 950 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a Bowler Tremec T-56 Magnum six-speed manual. It uses a carbon fiber driveshaft and Strange Engineering Ford 9-inch rear end. A custom firewall was built such that the engine could be mounted 2.5 inches further back than normal for better weight distribution, and the extreme changes don’t end there.

The front wheels are brought forward two inches to extend the wheelbase and enhance handling. A custom chassis meets a state-of-the-art suspension with Fox RS SV coilovers at all four corners. Meanwhile, six-piston Baer Brakes Extreme brakes do the stopping. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber wraps custom HRE wheels to make sure there’s enough traction to use that excessive amount of power.

We haven’t even touched the design yet, but the Ringbrothers modifications give it a beautifully menacing look. The front end is fitted with a one-piece carbon fiber grille surround. Its front valence and chin spoiler are one-off pieces designed by Ringbrothers, and both the front and rear bumpers have been tucked and narrowed. The windshield cowl vents have been removed; there are new door skins, and the rocker panels are extended and lowered. Keep your attention down low, and you’ll notice a unique rear valance, custom driveline tunnel and one-off belly pan. Everything comes together to create a 1969 Charger unlike one you’ve ever seen before.

Inside, TUSK has a full custom leather interior and carbon fiber console. The shifter is done in pistol grip style and made with carbon fiber. Plus, there’s an agreeable splattering of readouts with Dakota gauges, a real climate control system and a Gentex rearview mirror. Ringbrothers says this build took over 5,000 hours to come together, and a good, hard look through the photos has us thinking that it was all worth it.

