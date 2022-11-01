Ringbrothers reveals high-horsepower builds at SEMA

Year after year, custom car builder Ringbrothers tends to bring the most amazing vehicles to SEMA. This year is no different. The company is bringing a few vehicles to the show, and they're making their debuts throughout the day. We'll be covering them all in this post, so make sure to check back to see some of the other rides that have been revealed. The latest one will always be at the top of the post. So let's see what Ringbrothers has to show.

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 "PATRIARC"

Image Credit: Ringbrothers

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 'Patriarc' Ringbrothers' exterior customizing is clear with the Patriarc Mustang. The Strode Camaro below is an impressive piece of carbon fiber fabrication, and the Mustang is an example of amazing metal fabrication. The Ford's body has been widened by two inches, and the rear quarter panels have actually been lowered. There's still plenty of carbon fiber involved, though, with the spoilers, diffuser, quarter panel intakes and hood all being made of the stuff. The interior is mostly custom with a unique dash and seats that have a very modern, high-tech feel while still including retro touches like the double-cowl design of the dash. The engine of the Patriarc is more modest than the supercharged Chevys also shown. That's not to say it would be slow. It has a Ford Performance Aluminator 5.2 XS. It makes 580 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a T-56 six-speed manual and a Strange Engineering 9-inch rear differential. The suspension has been switched to independent front and rear with Penske Racing coilovers. Each corner also features six-piston brake calipers and HRE wheels.

Ringbrothers' 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer Bully

Image Credit: Ringbrothers

1969 Chevy Camaro 'Strode' The Strode Camaro is an example of how Ringbrothers manages to do radical customizing while being relatively subtle about it. Yes, it's obvious that this car has had serious work done, would you have realized that there's virtually nothing left of the original? Or that the entire body is made of carbon fiber? How about the fact that it's 5 inches wider than a regular '69 Camaro, and the wheelbase has been stretched by 1.5 inches, specifically by moving the front wheels forward? That's all true, and it's just the start of the major design modifications. Of course it also has unique front and rear valences, spoilers and vents. It has a different roof with a recessed center. The hood has been lengthened, too. The interior is significantly changed, as well, combining classic and current Camaro cues. It also loses its rear seat and gains a roll cage. This custom exterior sits on a majorly upgraded mechanical components. A Whipple-supercharged Chevy LS3 makes a whopping 1,010 horsepower and sends power through a T-56 six-speed manual transmission to the John's Industries 9-inch rear differential. Independent suspension is fitted to both ends along with QA1 coilovers, HRE wheels and Baer six-piston brake calipers.

Ringbrothers' 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer Bully

Image Credit: Ringbrothers

