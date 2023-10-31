Jaguar E-Type with Supra's 2JZ debuts at SEMA looking fly and fast

We hope you’re not bored of seeing Toyota 2JZ engine-swapped cars, because this one sure does capture our attention. The 1969 Jaguar XKE 2+2 you’re looking at here is unlike any E-Type you’ve seen before, and while it still has a straight-six under the hood, pretty much everything else about the coupe has fundamentally changed.

In a nod to just how beautiful the E-Type is to begin with, its design is only different in this Eneos build because it needs to be. Fender flares were designed and 3D-printed by Illumasthetic, and they were then strengthened with carbon fiber. Why did it need the flares? Well, that’s because the 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six from the Supra produces far more power than the E-Type ever did, requiring a lot more rubber to keep things straight.

Of course, the Supra engine isn’t stock, as it’s been modified with Deatschwerks injectors, a Nuke Performance fuel system, CP-Carillo pistons and rods, a Borg Warner EFR 8474 turbo, Vibrant Performance intercooler … the list goes on forever. Output is estimated at about 750 horsepower. The Frankenstein theme continues with the E60 generation 535i rear subframe suspension and differential out back. Meanwhile, it uses the five-speed manual transmission from an E36 generation M3. The front suspension is custom, and while BMW brakes are used in the rear, Eneos chose brakes off a 2003 Chevy Corvette up front.

The 17-inch Rotiform STL wheels are wrapped with Bridgestone Potenza RE-71 RS tires. Inside, this Jag-yota gets a full roll-cage, Tillett seats, an OMP steering wheel and a whole lot more. Eneos credits Faruk Kugay as the car’s builder – Kugay previously built some rather creative cars, like a 997 Porsche 911 GT3 with a Subaru Impreza STI EJ25 engine and an E30 BMW 3 Series with a Honda S2000’s 2.0L engine. This Jaguar takes the wild engine swaps and engineering to totally new heights, though, and we can’t help but simply love the way it’s been executed.

