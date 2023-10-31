While there are among us some who don't believe in modifying our cars apart from performance enhancements, there are many, many more out there who do. As it turns out, Ford would like some more of their money. To that end, the company is releasing several new customization options at SEMA for buyers looking for a touch more personalization without having to trust the aftermarket to get it done. The following builds showcase these accessories — along with a few you'll have to scrounge for yourself.

This build is called the Bronco Blue Free Wheeling. Yes, it's beach-themed; no, the surf board is not included, so when Ford said in its announcement that it comes with "everything" a customer needs for surf and sand, they may have been exaggerating a bit. What do you get? A Bilstein suspension upgrade with a 2.0-linch lift kicks things off, then you add the "retro-cool" (Ford's words) graphics, a Bimini top, tubeframe doors and the painted wheel arches and grille from the Outer Banks trim.

Second verse, slightly different from the first. While this Bronco Sport Blue Free Wheeling shares a theme with its larger sibling above, the execution is quite different. There's no suspension lift here; instead, the focus is on dress-up and custom colors — a theme we'll continue below.

If color is all that's stopping you from buying a Ford, then you may be in luck. The Blue Oval will now offer a new collection of custom vinyl wrap options for the F-150, Mustang, Bronco, and Explorer. 60 colors and three finishes (gloss, matte or satin) will be available, and Ford even has a configurator in the works so you'll be able to visualize your build online before forking over any cash. Look for that to launch early in 2024 when the new vinyls become available to customers. Michigan, Florida, Texas and California will be the first markets where it's available; Ford says the program will expand "rapidly" from there.

