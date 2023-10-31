2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime and Prius Prime unchanged but for small price bumps

Two of Toyota's Prime offerings are ready for their close-ups, both of them looking so good to the automaker and to buyers that the only changes are small price increases. Starting with the RAV4 Prime, (based on what is perennially the best-selling non-pickup in the U.S.) it remains so popular six years into its current generation that all Toyota would say about deliveries is, "The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime is expected to arrive in limited quantities at Toyota dealerships starting later this year." It's got a flaw or two, but it's hard to argue with a compact crossover that fits five without complaint, can swallow plenty of cargo, puts out 302 horsepower and is one of the quickest models Toyota sells, has eight inches of ground clearance, can go 42 miles on electricity, is rated to get 38 miles per gallon on the combined cycle in Hybrid mode, and that will head roughly 600 miles down the road on a full tank and full battery.

Prices for the two trims are up $350 after the $1,395 destination charge. Before taxes and fees, that comes to:

RAV4 Prime SE: $44,835

$44,835 RAV4 Prime XSE: $48,705

The Prius doesn't sell nearly as well as it once did, having watched the segment it created blow up around it and welcome more popular fan favorites. The Prius Prime joined the comprehensive reboot of the model range for the 2023 model year, making sense of why there are no compelling changes. Prices for the hatch are up just a couple hundred bucks. MSRPs for 2024 after the $1,095 destination fee and their changes from 2023 are:

Prius Prime SE: $33,770

$33,770 Prius Prime XSE: $37,020

$37,020 Prius Prime XSE Premium: $40,465

The Prime is roughly $5,000 more expensive than the standard hybrid Prius. What you get for that dosh is an estimated 44 miles (SE) or 39 miles (XSE, XSE Premium) of travel on the electric motor alone, and fuel economy estimates of 127 mpg-e for the SE and 114 mpg-e for the XSE trims, compared to a maximum of 56 mpg combined for the hybrid Prius.

