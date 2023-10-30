Nearly 200 units of the Jaguar I-Pace recalled again due to fire risk

Jaguar has issued a safety recall that applies to nearly 200 units of the electric I-Pace. The crossovers included in the campaign can catch fire due to a battery-related problem, and they should have already been fixed but ended up not receiving the required software update.

Assigned recall number 23V-709 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall includes 199 examples of the 2019 to 2023 I-Pace built between February 15, 2018, and February 7, 2023. These vehicles were also part of recall number 23V-369 issued in March 2023. Jaguar has since received one new report of a car in the United States catching fire; the incident happened on September 8, 2023. When it issued the original recall, it cited eight reports of an I-Pace catching fire on our shores between June 2019 and May 2023.

Jaguar explains the recalled cars are at risk of a "thermal overload," which can manifest itself as "smoke or fire" that "may occur underneath the vehicle, where the high-voltage traction battery is located." The company hasn't detailed the root of the problem, but it previously noted that the updated software monitors the battery pack's status, detects when it's at risk of a thermal overload, and warns the driver accordingly. It also limits the battery's charging capacity to 75% if it identifies a problem and instructs the driver to visit a dealer as soon as possible.

The issue is that some dealers "used a non-approved service diagnostic tool" that didn't upload the updated software to the car, hence why the 199 vehicles included in campaign 23V-709 are being recalled a second time. Jaguar's fix remains the same: It's asking owners to take their I-Pace to the nearest authorized dealership so that a technician can update the Battery Energy Control Module (BECM) software.

Owners who have already paid to get the problem fixed will be able to claim a refund from the British brand. And, they're being asked to park their car away from structures, such as a garage or a house, and charge outside for 30 days after the software update has been completed.

Jaguar will begin notifying owners of affected cars by mail on December 15, 2023.