This year’s SEMA show is starting to ramp up, and Hyundai just revealed the 2024 Kona Jayde Concept as both a performance- and utility-focused build.

The flashy wrap done in Robin’s egg blue sets it apart from the get-go, though the rest of the modifications to this Kona make it even more interesting. Parts by Air Design give the Kona a sportier edge, including an aggressive front spoiler lip, new rocker panels and a roof spoiler sticking out the rear. The ride height is lowered by a very noticeable two inches via a set of Eibach springs. Meanwhile, the wheel arches are filled by big 20-inch HRE 520M wheels finished in brushed black paint. Said wheels are wrapped by Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires to give the Kona better road-holding performance.

Hyundai’s changes to the interior are arguably even better than the exterior, and everything starts and ends with those epic plaid Recaro Sportster CS seats. The pattern itself is custom to match the car’s exterior color scheme, and we’re left wondering who at Hyundai we need to beg to get these seats into the next Kona N?

Beyond the seats, Hyundai added unique sill plates, plush carpeted floor mats and more powerful device charging for mobile phones and laptops. Utility takes on an even bigger role when you notice the Thule Pulse Alpine cargo box and the color-matched Vintage Electric Rally e-bike hooked up to the rear via a Thule Epos bike rack. Of course, the bike is fitted with a set of Michelin Power Gravel tires to match the Michelins on the Kona.

You’ll be able to see this Kona Jayde Concept at SEMA on October 31, and when you drop by, make sure to mention how much you like the seats to Hyundai’s representatives on hand.

Related video: