2024 Audi Q8 and SQ8 refreshed with trick lighting, pretty colors

The 2024 Audi Q8 and SQ8 get a light refresh this year consisting of design and tech updates that modernize the car’s looks.

New Matrix-design LED headlights are standard, and they’re re-positioned to give the car a visually wider stance. HD Matrix LED headlights are optional, though, and these allow you to select between four different daytime running light designs via the infotainment system. It gets even better, though, because exclusively on the SQ8, Audi is introducing OLED rear taillights as an option. This is a first for Audi here, and just like in front, you’ll be able to choose between four different lighting designs via the infotainment. Sitting amongst the new lighting in both front and rear is the new Audi badge that debuted on the Q8 E-Tron variants.

Outside of the fancy, new lighting, Audi says it’s revised the front grille and given the car new lower intakes in the front bumper. The SQ8 gets a honeycomb pattern in those new intakes, and it also gets a new front lip spoiler and redesigned rear diffuser. Outside of the obvious styling differences, you’ll be able to tell the Q8 and SQ8 apart via the new badging. While both models get the red rhombus in back, the SQ8 adds an “S” in front of Q8 to tell it apart. You’ll also see the model designation laser etched into the B-pillars on both sides of the car.

Another notable update is the Q8’s exhaust outlet, which is now real. Audi has pivoted to fake exhaust outlets on many of its cars (with an insert over the tips and the real exhaust exiting downward behind the bumper), but the Q8 has dropped the fake insert and simply given the car a real and visible exhaust exit. Audi calls them “dynamic exhaust outlets,” which is one hell of a marketing spin for regular exhaust outlets that Audi moved away from in the first place.

New wheel options (four in total) and new paint colors – Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue and Chili Red – round out the exterior changes, but the interior gets a few updates, too. The SQ8 gets a new carbon twill interior trim option, and the seats get new contrast stitching options. Meanwhile, Audi is adding a new interactive driver assistance system display in the cluster and giving the infotainment system more capability via the ability to download third-party apps and more support for software updates.

Nothing is new in the powertrain department, which means the Q8 keeps its 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 and the SQ8 soldiers on with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Pricing for the Q8 starts at $74,895, while the SQ8 starts at $97,795. Audi expects the updated models to find their way to showrooms by the first quarter of 2024.

