Nissan Hyper Force electric supercar concept debuts in Japan

Nissan showed up at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in full force, showing not just the four “Hyper” concepts (Hyper Urban, Hyper Adventure, Hyper Tourer and Hyper Punk) it already revealed, but also debuting a fifth electric concept called Hyper Force. This supercar concept is meant to appeal to both the virtual and the real driver. And yes, one look at it should clue you in that it ought to appeal to fans of the Nissan GT-R as well.

The Hyper Force concept features a solid state battery and Nissan’s e-4ORCE all-wheel drive delivering up to 1,000 kW or more than 1,300 horsepower. It has a lightweight carbon-fiber body that should help ensure exciting performance on the road or track. Nissan’s Nismo arm helped make sure aerodynamics blend both downforce and optimal cooling.

The Hyper Force has two drive modes. In perhaps a nod to the car’s inspiration, those modes are GT (grand touring) and R (racing). The graphical interface, developed in partnership with Polyphony Digital (the firm behind the Gran Turismo series of racing games), provides graphics and the most useful information based on these modes. In GT mode, the cabin is illuminated in blue, and digital displays recede away from the driver. In R, the lighting goes red, and the screens separate and move toward the driver to display information including tire and brake status, power distribution and more.