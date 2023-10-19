Nissan Hyper Punk concept unveiled with origami-inspired interior

Nissan's futuristic electric concepts keep coming. The fourth installment in the series, which will make its public debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, is a crossover called Hyper Punk with a striking exterior design, wheels that light up, and an interior inspired by origami.

Like the previous concepts, the Hyper Punk was designed for a very specific target audience. Nissan expects it will appeal to "content creators, influencers, artists, and those who embrace style and innovation." It's certainly not for those who embrace keeping a low profile. It takes the form of a coupe with a generous amount of ground clearance and triangle-shaped panels that give the body a textured design.

Accessed via butterfly doors, the interior is just as distinctive as the exterior. The driver sits on a seat upholstered with red fabric and faces a rectangular steering wheel as well as three screens integrated into a single unit. Oddly, they display eyes in Nissan's press images. Origami-like trim surrounds the driver's seat. If you're riding shotgun, you get a gray seat and travel in a far more basic-looking environment.

There are some interesting tech features packed into the Hyper Punk. The exterior cameras record the scenery around the car, and an artificial intelligence-powered tool converts these images to either a manga-style landscape or graphic patterns. Once you've picked one, you can decide to have the AI-generated images projected onto the three aforementioned screens.

Powertrain details haven't been released. Nissan simply noted that the Hyper Punk is electric.

Nissan will bring the Hyper Punk to the 2023 Japan Mobility Show opening its doors on October 23, and the crossover will be displayed next to the Hyper Urban, Hyper Tourer, and Hyper Adventure concepts. While nothing suggests any of these wild-looking design studies will ever seen the light that awaits at the end of a production line, they'll be available to drive in the video game Fortnite starting on October 25.

