Nissan Hyper Tourer concept is an autonomous electric box on wheels

Nissan unveiled the third installment in a series of wildly futuristic electric concepts designed for the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. Called Hyper Tourer, the design study takes the form of a boxy van equipped with swiveling front seats, autonomous driving technology, and LED floors.

The exterior design "conveys a sense of the comfort within," according to the brand. It's characterized by flat surfaces and contrasting sharp lines that come together to form a look best described as unusual. You'll love it or you'll hate it, but the odds of it leaving you indifferent are low. It has no grille, no door handles, and no door mirrors, and it features a thin LED strip that separates the body's two paint colors. In a way, it's a little bit retro: The spoiler integrated into the roof is vaguely reminiscent of the vans that meandered across Japan in the 1990s.

Nissan notes that the Hyper Tourer is "geared towards individuals who appreciate the finer things in life." In this context, that means a spacious, almost sci-fi-like interior with individual suspended seats linked by an arched center console. LED panels in the floors make you feel like you're hovering above water while traditional Japanese kumiko and koushi patterns influenced the overhead console and lighting.

Technical specifications haven't been announced. Nissan simply wrote that the Hyper Tourer uses the solid-state battery technology that isn't ready for production yet and that it's all-wheel drive. It's fully autonomous, too, and it can almost read your mind. An artificial intelligence-powered software monitors your brain waves, your heart rate, and your breathing and adjusts the music and the ambient lighting accordingly.

Nissan will display the Hyper Tourer concept next to the Hyper Adventure concept and the Hyper Urban concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, which opens its doors in Tokyo on October 25. As of writing, nothing suggests any of these design studies will reach production.