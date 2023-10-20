Chevy Blazer EV power output and increased pricing confirmed

The Chevrolet Blazer EV is just reaching buyers’ driveways, and the automaker is already fiddling with the lineup and trim offerings. Chevy dropped the entry-level 1LT trim, leaving the 2LT as the new, more expensive base trim. Chevy confirmed power output levels for the first time, however, and they're surprisingly solid.

Pour one out for affordability. The base 1LT, slated to carry a base MSRP of $44,995, is out. While Chevy hasn’t detailed pricing for the FWD 2LT model, the fact that the AWD 2LT is almost $12,000 more is a bad sign for the Blazer’s newly minted base trim. The sporty RS trim adds a few luxuries and starts at more than $60,000.

The good news is that the Blazer EV will offer reasonable performance in all configurations. The 2LT AWD and RS models will deliver 288 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque, while the SS will bring an impressive 557 horsepower. Chevy hasn't confirmed specs for the base 2LT yet, but we'd expect it to be similar to the base Equinox EV's output of 210 horsepower.

Of course, there’s also the Equinox EV, which Chevy believes could fill the void left by the cheapest Blazer’s departure. For the time being, it’s expected to retain its around-$30,000 starting price, and Chevy representatives told Car and Driver that the automaker believes top Equinox EV trims are a solid stand-in for the base Blazer.

None of this addresses the issue of dealers’ pricing antics, which could add even more to the Blazer EV’s sticker. There are several reports of dealers marking the SUV up by $5,000 or $10,000 despite the fact that buyers aren’t jumping at the vehicle. Supply will also likely be constrained at first due to the UAW strike and GM’s already tight production capabilities, which could further impact pricing and markups.

While we’re still in the early days for General Motors’ Ultium EVs, seeing so much churn in pricing right out of the gate is a discouraging omen for future affordability. Despite Tesla lowering prices and updates in federal EV tax credits, electric models are still significantly more expensive than comparable gas vehicles, and addressing the country’s woefully under-developed charging network is another problem entirely.