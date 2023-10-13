2023 Toyota Crown earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

Though there are aspects of the Toyota Crown that perplex us, but safety clearly isn't one of them. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has run its battery of crash tests, and the results are excellent, with the Crown earning the Top Safety Pick+ award.

In all crash tests applicable to the award this year, which includes the more difficult updated side impact test, the Crown scored the best "Good" rating. It also got full marks for its forward collision prevention systems with pedestrian detection both during the day and night. Child seat anchor access was rated Good+, too. The only blemish on the scorecard was a split on headlights. The base XLE's lights were rated a notch lower at "Acceptable" while the higher trims were rated Good.

These scores are quite the distinction for the Crown, as it's one of only a few large sedans to receive any level of Top Safety Pick rating from IIHS. The only others of similar size and premium stature tested by IIHS are the Lexus ES, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Genesis G80 (and G80 Electrified) and Genesis G90. So if you're in the market for a sizable sedan and safety is a priority, Crown should be on your short list.

