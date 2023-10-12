2024 Lexus IS gets new appearance packages and higher base price

Lexus is expanding the IS range with additional option packages for the 2024 model year. Aimed squarely at the Audi A4, the BMW 3 Series, and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, among other luxury models, the Japanese brand's smallest sedan also gets a higher base price.

The lineup still consists of three models called IS 300, IS 350, and IS 500, respectively, but buyers have more ways to configure them. The rear- and all-wheel-drive variants of the 300 receive an optional F Sport Design Package that adds 19-inch F Sport alloy wheels and F Sport Design exterior emblems; it's more show than go. The full-fledged F Sport Package is now offered on the 300 and brings these elements while gaining F Sport-specific heated and ventilated front seats, aluminum pedal caps, and an F-Sport-branded heated steering wheel.

Lexus adds that buyers who select an IS 300 and detour the F Sport Package can order their car in a color called Grecian Water.

Moving up to the IS 350, which is only offered with either F Sport Package, buyers have a new paint color called Incognito to choose from. If you select the optional Handling Package, you can order a new-for-2024 Blackout Package that includes 19-inch BBS forged alloy wheels finished in black, black door mirror caps with dark chrome trim, dark chrome trim around the windows, and the Lexus Memory Package.

Finally, the range-topping, V8-powered IS 500 now comes standard with black door mirror caps that feature dark chrome trim. Incognito paint is offered on the IS 500 as well, and the Special Appearance Package offered in 2023 returns. It's limited to 150 units in North America.

Pricing for the full 2024 range is as follows:

IS 300: $42,385 ($650 more than in 2023)

IS 300 all-wheel-drive: $44,385 ($650 more than in 2023)

IS 300 F Sport Design rear-wheel-drive: $44,205 (new for 2024)

IS 300 F Sport Design all-wheel-drive: $46,245 (new for 2024)

IS 300 F Sport rear-wheel-drive: $45,455 (new for 2024)

IS 300 F Sport all-wheel-drive: $47,495 (new for 2024)

IS 350 F Sport Design rear-wheel-drive: $45,560 ($750 more than in 2023)

IS 350 F Sport Design all-wheel-drive: $47,560 ($750 more than in 2023)

IS 350 F Sport rear-wheel-drive: $46,810 ($750 more than in 2023)

IS 350 F Sport all-wheel-drive: $48,810 ($750 more than in 2023)

IS 500 F Sport: $61,170 ($1,750 more than in 2023)

IS 500 F Sport Premium: $65,670 ($1,750 more than in 2023)

Note that these figures include a $1,150 destination charge, which stays flat compared to 2023.

Lexus dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2024 IS in the coming weeks.