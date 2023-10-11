Tesla might offer Cybertruck colors if you don't want smudgy plain stainless steel

Stainless steel might not be the Cybertruck's only appearance option. AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File

Tesla fans have been wondering whether the Cybertruck would be offered in any colors.

Now they may have their answer.

Tesla launched colored wraps for the Model 3 and Model Y, indicating it could do the same for its truck.

Tesla fans have been wondering whether the upcoming Cybertruck would be offered in any colors except for bare stainless steel. Now they may have their answer.

Elon Musk's car company for the first time introduced colored wraps for its Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan. The Cybertruck could be next in line.

Tesla's online store now offers wraps for the Model Y and 3 in seven colors, including glacier blue, rose gold, and satin black. They cost $7,500-$8,000. Those models are only available in five paint colors, less than rivals typically offer.

The wraps first appeared on Tesla's online store this week. Tesla

Tesla's long-delayed, retrofuturistic pickup truck is made from stainless steel — much like the 1980s DeLorean DMC-12 of "Back to the Future" fame — and Tesla hasn't indicated it would offer any paint colors. A colored wrap, a thin film that's applied to the outside of every body panel, could help buyers customize their trucks.

And, as anyone with a constantly smudgy fridge knows well, stainless steel can be a nightmare to keep clean. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that Cybertruck prototypes spotted out in the wild often appear splotchy and covered in fingerprints.

A wrap could save Cybertruck owners thousands on stainless-steel cleaner over the lifetime of their vehicle, leaving extra room in the budget for cyberpunk accessories like leather trench coats and wraparound sunglasses.

Tesla didn't respond to a request for comment. It has said the Cybertruck will go out to customers this year, two years behind schedule.

Early Cybertrucks undergoing testing have been spotted wearing lots of different wraps, as it's common for automakers to disguise the exact contours of pre-production vehicles. Tesla even wrapped at least one to look like a Ford F-150 and another to look like a Toyota Tundra.