Next-gen Nissan Armada caught in spy photos testing in Arizona

The next-generation Nissan Armada — known elsewhere as the Patrol — has landed in the United States. Spies caught a camouflaged prototype in the wild in Arizona this week, giving us a glimpse at what we expect to be a larger, fancier family-hauler. While there's not a ton to see with the full camo still in place, there are some things we already know.

Our spies tell us the new Armada is larger and more imposing on the road, which tracks with what we've heard so far. Automotive News reported in August that the new Armada would not only grow in physical footprint, but downsize in the engine compartment. Like Toyota, Nissan is expected to replace its mainstream V8s with turbocharged six-cylinders. The company is no stranger to the layout; the Nissan GT-R, Z and several Infiniti models are already motivated by a twin-turbo V6. While the company is also in the process of reintroducing hybrid models, we haven't heard anything to suggest the Armada is on the short list for electrification.

With the 5.6-liter, 400-horsepower V8 out and a 424-hp V6 in, the Armada will still have more than enough grunt for a hard-working midsize SUV. AN also said it should be more rugged looking this time around, though there's not much we can do to verify that given the camouflage, but we'd expect the styling to follow cues from the Patrol Warrior model offered overseas. While it may look like Nissan's equivalent of a Raptor, it's really more of a Tremor (or perhaps more appropriately for an SUV, a Timberline) as the Warrior offers no additional power over the stock Patrol.

The Armada has shared its underpinnings with the Patrol since 2017, but the latter is based on a design that predates its introduction here by several years. Put another way, the Armada's fundamental platform is pretty long in the tooth despite recent generous updates. Look to hear more about a global redesign of Nissan's midsize 4x4 sooner rather than later.

Related video: