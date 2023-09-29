Driving the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre and Polestar 2 | Autoblog Podcast #800

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. This week, our hosts discuss driving the Rolls-Royce Spectre and single- and dual-motor versions of the Polestar 2. We talk about the latest news with UAW strike, along with what's going on with Unifor workers in Canada. We discuss the latest news about the future of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, huge savings on the Jeep Gladiator, as well as what went into creating the latest version of the Batmobile. Finally, a listener is looking for a fun used sedan as a daily driver in this week's Spend My Money segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #800

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: