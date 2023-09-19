Third-generation VW Tiguan revealed, U.S. version to follow

The Tiguan is one of Volkswagen’s best-selling vehicles in the U.S., but it’s been several years since the automaker last gave it a full overhaul. That’s changing soon as VW revealed an all-new version of the small SUV, with a longer variant coming to the States.

Volkswagen incorporated the latest iteration of its MQB Evo platform, and it naturally gets fresh styling that isn't just for looks. The revised shape gives the SUV a drag coefficient of just 0.28.

The 2024 Tiguan will be available with gas, turbodiesel, and mild-hybrid engines. But most interesting is the plug-in hybrid. VW claims up to 62 miles of electric range, though that's undoubtedly based on the WLTP test cycle. U.S. range would certainly be lower with the more conservative EPA test. VW didn't share any specifications beyond that for the PHEV or any other powertrain, nor details on transmissions. But the Tiguan does adopt the steering column stalk of the new ID models. Retuned adaptive suspension and electronic limited-slip differential programming also arrive in the new Tiguan.

Like the exterior, the new Tiguan's interior is thoroughly revamped. Most appreciably are interface updates including physical buttons on the new steering wheel and a new rotary dial controller for some functions, including stereo volume. The 15-inch touchscreen is still flanked by touch controls for the climate system, but it seems that it may be the updated unit from the ID.7 and ID.4 with backlit buttons and the much-improved infotainment system.

Aside from the interface, the interior sports loads of ambient lighting, and the seats are available with massage and automatic heating functions. VW gave the Tiguan an additional 1.3 cubic feet of cargo space, bringing the space to just over 23 cubic feet. The upcoming long-wheelbase version that the U.S. will get will certainly be even more spacious.

Standard safety tech is comprehensive including lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, road sign recognition, and automatic emergency braking. VW offers a parking assistance system and a trailering assistance function.

As we've mentioned, VW has confirmed that the U.S. will get the longer version of this Tiguan, as has been the case for the previous generation. That one will be shown sometime next year. Besides more space, it will also probably continue to offer a third row of seats. We likely won’t get the diesel engine option, but the plug-in hybrid has a good chance of being offered to take on the growing hybrid competition.

