Porsche Boxster EV interior spied with its screens and design undisguised

The Porsche Boxster EV shows up in spy photos somewhat regularly, but this is our first shot at seeing the electric convertible’s interior.

Just as you might expect, the Boxster EV has a pair of large screens facing the driver. The instrument cluster has some interesting figures and details displayed on it for us to look at. For one, the car’s state of charge claims 53%, and the estimated range is listed as 125 kilometers, which is about 78 miles. Of course, the veracity of a prototype vehicle’s range prediction is impossible to know. Plus, we don’t know what sort of driving this tester was just subject to, because that will cause the range prediction to vary wildly. So, while these numbers might look intriguing and informative at first glance, there really isn’t much that we can reliably read into them at this point.

Items on the screen that are interesting to check out include a battery temperature readout and what appears to be a driver-assist system light. The green steering wheel has a pair of hands around it that appear to signal that the driver’s hands can come off the steering wheel, suggesting that the Boxster EV could get an optional driver assist system that allows for hands-free highway driving. A sensor array in a glossy black panel attached to the steering wheel column gives even more fuel to this theory, as this is a typical look for a driver monitoring system. The upcoming Macan EV is suspected to also feature a hands-free driver-assist system, so it makes sense to see Porsche sharing its tech across models.

Beyond the cluster, there’s the Boxster EV’s general interior layout to parse. It appears to be using a standard Porsche steering wheel featuring scroll wheels on either side and a knob for your drive mode select in the typical spot. Porsche’s nubbed toggle switches just below the touchscreen are all in place, and the palm rest just under the touchscreen itself looks like a familiar design, too. The center console has a mix of both touch-haptic and analog controls for the climate settings, and this particular tester appears to be fitted with both heated and ventilated seats.

A similar shifter design as that seen in the current 911 is sitting in the center, and a big “P” for Park is right next to it. To the left of the shifter sit the convertible top control buttons, so we can say thank you to Porsche for keeping those as analog buttons.

In addition to the interior shots, our spy shooter caught some fresh photos of it pounding around the Nurburgring in camouflage, which you can scroll through in the gallery at the top of this post.

