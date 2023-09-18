Classics

Detroit Radwood 2023 Mega Gallery | Rad rides on the river

Check out roughly 200 cars from the 1980s and 1990s

Sep 18th 2023 at 2:45PM
Radwood returned to Detroit this year in a weekend all its own and in a new location. Instead of being in front of Comerica Park, the car show for 1980s and 1990s vehicles moved to Hart Plaza on the Detroit River. The spot offered even more space for more cars (around 200 by our count), as well as views of riverfront sculptures and the iconic Renaissance Center (headquarters for General Motors). The turnout was impressively well-rounded among American, Japanese and European machinery, and as usual, there were plenty of other period accessories to complete the picture. You can check out all of it in the enormous gallery above.

Featured GalleryDetroit Radwood 2023
