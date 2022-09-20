  2. Featured
2022 Detroit Concours Weekend Mega Gallery | Kicking back with classics

Check out classic rides from before World War II all the way to the '90s

Sep 20th 2022 at 8:25AM
General Motors LeSabre
  • General Motors LeSabre
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • General Motors LeSabre
    • General Motors LeSabre
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • General Motors LeSabre
    • General Motors LeSabre
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • General Motors LeSabre
    • General Motors LeSabre
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • General Motors LeSabre interior
    • General Motors LeSabre interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Buick Y-Job
    • Buick Y-Job
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Buick Y-Job
    • Buick Y-Job
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Buick Y-Job wheel
    • Buick Y-Job wheel
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Corvair concept
    • Chevy Corvair concept
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Corvair concept
    • Chevy Corvair concept
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Corvair concept interior
    • Chevy Corvair concept interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mustang I
    • Mustang I
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mustang I
    • Mustang I
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mustang I interior
    • Mustang I interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mustang I interior
    • Mustang I interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Alfa Romeo Montreal
    • Alfa Romeo Montreal
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Alfa Romeo Montreal
    • Alfa Romeo Montreal
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mercedes-Benz 300 SL
    • Mercedes-Benz 300 SL
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Deora
    • Dodge Deora
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Deora
    • Dodge Deora
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Deora interior
    • Dodge Deora interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chrysler Turbine Car
    • Chrysler Turbine Car
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Bentley MK6 with wheelchair accessible door
    • Bentley MK6 with wheelchair accessible door
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Bentley MK6 interior with hand controls
    • Bentley MK6 interior with hand controls
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Aston Martin V8
    • Aston Martin V8
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Jaguar 3.5 Liter
    • Jaguar 3.5 Liter
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Auto Union DKW Monza
    • Auto Union DKW Monza
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Jaguar E-Type
    • Jaguar E-Type
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Mustang II King Cobra
    • Ford Mustang II King Cobra
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Mustang
    • Ford Mustang
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Mustang GTA
    • Ford Mustang GTA
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Torino
    • Ford Torino
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lincoln Continental Mark II
    • Lincoln Continental Mark II
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lincoln Continental Mark II
    • Lincoln Continental Mark II
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lincoln Continental Mark II
    • Lincoln Continental Mark II
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lincoln Continental Mark III
    • Lincoln Continental Mark III
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lincoln Continental Mark III interior
    • Lincoln Continental Mark III interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Jaguar SS
    • Jaguar SS
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Invicta High Chassis Model A
    • Invicta High Chassis Model A
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Bentley Speed Six
    • Bentley Speed Six
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Bentley Speed Six interior
    • Bentley Speed Six interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chrysler CG
    • Chrysler CG
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Duesenberg Model J
    • Duesenberg Model J
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Packard Phaeton 740
    • Packard Phaeton 740
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Kissel Model 6-45 Gold Bug Speedster
    • Kissel Model 6-45 Gold Bug Speedster
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Packard Darrin
    • Packard Darrin
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Auburn 8-120 Speedster
    • Auburn 8-120 Speedster
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Stutz Super Bearcat DV 32
    • Stutz Super Bearcat DV 32
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Plymouth GTX
    • Plymouth GTX
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Plymouth GTX engine
    • Plymouth GTX engine
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chrysler 300C
    • Chrysler 300C
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chrysler 300C interior
    • Chrysler 300C interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Custom Royal La Femme
    • Dodge Custom Royal La Femme
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Custom Royal La Femme
    • Dodge Custom Royal La Femme
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Custom Royal
    • Dodge Custom Royal
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chrysler Imperial
    • Chrysler Imperial
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chrysler Imperial interior
    • Chrysler Imperial interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chrysler Imperial
    • Chrysler Imperial
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chrysler Imperial interior
    • Chrysler Imperial interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Cadillac 60 Special
    • Cadillac 60 Special
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Cadillac Series 62
    • Cadillac Series 62
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Cadillac Eldorado
    • Cadillac Eldorado
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Cadillac Eldorado
    • Cadillac Eldorado
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Cadillac Eldorado interior
    • Cadillac Eldorado interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Kaiser Darrin interior
    • Kaiser Darrin interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Kaiser Darrin interior
    • Kaiser Darrin interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Cunningham C3
    • Cunningham C3
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Thunderbird
    • Ford Thunderbird
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Thunderbird supercharged V8
    • Ford Thunderbird supercharged V8
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Thunderbird
    • Ford Thunderbird
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nash-Healey LeMans
    • Nash-Healey LeMans
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nash-Healey LeMans interior
    • Nash-Healey LeMans interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Corvette
    • Chevy Corvette
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Corvette interior
    • Chevy Corvette interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Shelby Cobra 289
    • Shelby Cobra 289
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Tudor hot rod with Oldsmobile V8
    • Ford Tudor hot rod with Oldsmobile V8
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chrysler Imperial custom interior
    • Chrysler Imperial custom interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Studebaker Roadster custom
    • Studebaker Roadster custom
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Studebaker Roadster custom
    • Studebaker Roadster custom
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Studebaker Roadster custom
    • Studebaker Roadster custom
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Model A truck hot rod
    • Ford Model A truck hot rod
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Model A truck hot rod flathead V8
    • Ford Model A truck hot rod flathead V8
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Plymouth GTX
    • Plymouth GTX
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Plymouth GTX interior
    • Plymouth GTX interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • AMC AMX
    • AMC AMX
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • AMC AMX
    • AMC AMX
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile Cutlass 442
    • Oldsmobile Cutlass 442
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Camaro SS L/88
    • Chevy Camaro SS L/88
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • IMG_1236 copy
    • IMG_1236 copy
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Mustang Boss 302
    • Ford Mustang Boss 302
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Mustang Boss 302 engine
    • Ford Mustang Boss 302 engine
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Pontiac GTO
    • Pontiac GTO
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Pontiac GTO interior
    • Pontiac GTO interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Pontiac GTO hood-mounted tachometer
    • Pontiac GTO hood-mounted tachometer
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile Hurst
    • Oldsmobile Hurst
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile 442
    • Oldsmobile 442
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Buick GS Gran Sport
    • Buick GS Gran Sport
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Buick GSX prototype
    • Buick GSX prototype
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Buick GSX prototype
    • Buick GSX prototype
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Buick GSX prototype interior
    • Buick GSX prototype interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Buick GSX prototype interior
    • Buick GSX prototype interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Devin Z
    • Devin Z
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile 88 custom
    • Oldsmobile 88 custom
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile 88 custom interior
    • Oldsmobile 88 custom interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • "Hot Rod" cover with Oldsmobile 88 custom
    • "Hot Rod" cover with Oldsmobile 88 custom
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Packard Eight
    • Packard Eight
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Packard Custom Eight
    • Packard Custom Eight
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Packard Executive
    • Packard Executive
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Packard Caribbean
    • Packard Caribbean
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Packard Patrician
    • Packard Patrician
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Packard Patrician interior
    • Packard Patrician interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Studebaker Champion
    • Studebaker Champion
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Studebaker Commander
    • Studebaker Commander
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Studebaker Gran Turismo Hawk R2
    • Studebaker Gran Turismo Hawk R2
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Studebaker Gran Turismo Hawk R2 supercharged V8
    • Studebaker Gran Turismo Hawk R2 supercharged V8
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Studebaker 2R5
    • Studebaker 2R5
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Studebaker Land Cruiser
    • Studebaker Land Cruiser
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ferrari 330 GTC
    • Ferrari 330 GTC
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ferrari Dino 308 GT4
    • Ferrari Dino 308 GT4
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lamborghini Espada
    • Lamborghini Espada
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lamborghini Espada
    • Lamborghini Espada
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ferrari Dino 308 GT4
    • Ferrari Dino 308 GT4
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Maserati Ghibli
    • Maserati Ghibli
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Maserati Ghibli
    • Maserati Ghibli
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Corvette
    • Chevy Corvette
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Cadillac V16
    • Cadillac V16
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Detroit Electric Model 68 Brougham
    • Detroit Electric Model 68 Brougham
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Model A hot rod
    • Ford Model A hot rod
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Model A hot rod supercharged flathead V8
    • Ford Model A hot rod supercharged flathead V8
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Model T hot rod
    • Ford Model T hot rod
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Model T hot rod flathead V8
    • Ford Model T hot rod flathead V8
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Model A hot rod
    • Ford Model A hot rod
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Model A hot rod flathead V8
    • Ford Model A hot rod flathead V8
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • 1932 Ford hot rod
    • 1932 Ford hot rod
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Model 40 hot rod
    • Ford Model 40 hot rod
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Model A hot rod
    • Ford Model A hot rod
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Model B hot rod
    • Ford Model B hot rod
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Model A hot rod
    • Ford Model A hot rod
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Model A hot rod interior
    • Ford Model A hot rod interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
Capping off a wild week with the North American International Auto Show was an equally car-filled weekend thanks to Hagerty. The classic vehicle insurer hosted a few events over the weekend as a part of its move to make the Concours of America the Detroit Concours d'Elegance. This includes hosting the events in downtown Detroit, with the concours at the Detroit Institute of Arts, and Cars and Community, a combination of Radwood and Concours d'Lemons, at Comerica Park. Each event attracted more than 100 cars, and we've assembled photos of a large number of the cars at all these events for you to peruse.

The headline even was certainly the Detroit Concours, and it attracted some truly phenomenal classic cars across a wide spectrum. Showstopping classic concepts such as the Buick Y-Job, General Motors LeSabre, Ford Mustang I and Chrysler Turbine Car all made appearances. There were sections for classic hot rods and mid-century customs such as the Dodge Deora pickup truck. And of course there were other pre-war and post-war classics from America and Europe. The overall winner of the show was a 1937 Delahaye 135 roadster, pictured below.

1937 Delahaye 135

The day before the Concours was Cars and Community. On one side of the Comerica Park parking lot was a smaller-scale Radwood event for all kinds of cars from the 1980s and 1990s. Entrants ranged from humble Ford Escort GTs to poster cars such as the Lamborghini Countach and Ferrari Testarossa. There were even some Japanese-market imports such as a Nissan Serena and Mitsubishi Pajero Mini.

Lamborghini Countach
  • Lamborghini Countach
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lamborghini Countach
    • Lamborghini Countach
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan 300ZX
    • Nissan 300ZX
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Suzuki GSX-R
    • Suzuki GSX-R
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Pontiac Trans Am 15th Anniversary
    • Pontiac Trans Am 15th Anniversary
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Pontiac Trans Am 15th Anniversary interior
    • Pontiac Trans Am 15th Anniversary interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda 323 GTX
    • Mazda 323 GTX
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda 323 GTX
    • Mazda 323 GTX
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda 323 GTX interior
    • Mazda 323 GTX interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda 323 GTX interior
    • Mazda 323 GTX interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Colt
    • Dodge Colt
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Volvo 850R
    • Volvo 850R
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
    • Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW M3
    • BMW M3
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Celica All-Trac
    • Toyota Celica All-Trac
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Celica All-Trac
    • Toyota Celica All-Trac
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Celica All-Trac interior
    • Toyota Celica All-Trac interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW 5 Series
    • BMW 5 Series
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda RX-7
    • Mazda RX-7
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Omni GLH
    • Dodge Omni GLH
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Omni GLH
    • Dodge Omni GLH
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda CRX
    • Honda CRX
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda CRX interior
    • Honda CRX interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Scirocco
    • VW Scirocco
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 944
    • Porsche 944
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru Brat and Ford F100
    • Subaru Brat and Ford F100
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru Brat interior
    • Subaru Brat interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi 3000GT
    • Mitsubishi 3000GT
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Ram
    • Dodge Ram
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Portable CD player and cell phone box
    • Portable CD player and cell phone box
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Beretta
    • Chevy Beretta
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Beretta supercharged V6
    • Chevy Beretta supercharged V6
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Aerostar
    • Ford Aerostar
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Aerostar interior
    • Ford Aerostar interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Aerostar interior
    • Ford Aerostar interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW 5 Series
    • BMW 5 Series
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 928
    • Porsche 928
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • ASCMcLaren Mercury Capri
    • ASCMcLaren Mercury Capri
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • ASCMcLaren Mercury Capri interior
    • ASCMcLaren Mercury Capri interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lancia Beta interior
    • Lancia Beta interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • DeLorean DMC-12
    • DeLorean DMC-12
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 911
    • Porsche 911
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lancia Beta
    • Lancia Beta
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lancia Beta
    • Lancia Beta
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Renault Alpine GTA
    • Renault Alpine GTA
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Renault Alpine GTA
    • Renault Alpine GTA
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Renault Alpine GTA
    • Renault Alpine GTA
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 911
    • Porsche 911
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW M6
    • BMW M6
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Escort GT
    • Ford Escort GT
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Escort GT
    • Ford Escort GT
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Caddy
    • VW Caddy
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Golf GTI
    • VW Golf GTI
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Golf GTI
    • VW Golf GTI
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW 8 Series
    • BMW 8 Series
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Aston Martin Lagonda
    • Aston Martin Lagonda
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Jaguar XJ-S
    • Jaguar XJ-S
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Acura Legend
    • Acura Legend
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Acura Legend
    • Acura Legend
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Starion
    • Mitsubishi Starion
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Starion
    • Mitsubishi Starion
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Starion interior
    • Mitsubishi Starion interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW 7 Series
    • BMW 7 Series
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Probe interior
    • Ford Probe interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Probe interior
    • Ford Probe interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Peugeot 205 GTi
    • Peugeot 205 GTi
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Peugeot 205 GTi interior
    • Peugeot 205 GTi interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lancia Delta Integrale HF
    • Lancia Delta Integrale HF
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Probe
    • Ford Probe
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Probe interior
    • Ford Probe interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Pontiac 6000
    • Pontiac 6000
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Serena
    • Nissan Serena
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Montero Mini
    • Mitsubishi Montero Mini
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 911
    • Porsche 911
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Suzuki Tracker
    • Suzuki Tracker
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Jeep Cherokee
    • Jeep Cherokee
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Passat
    • VW Passat
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Golf GTI
    • VW Golf GTI
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lincoln Town Car
    • Lincoln Town Car
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Thunderbird Turbo Coupe
    • Ford Thunderbird Turbo Coupe
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Thunderbird Turbo Coupe engine
    • Ford Thunderbird Turbo Coupe engine
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Thunderbird Turbo Coupe interior
    • Ford Thunderbird Turbo Coupe interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda B2600i
    • Mazda B2600i
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota 4Runner
    • Toyota 4Runner
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota 4Runner interior
    • Toyota 4Runner interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota 4Runner interior
    • Toyota 4Runner interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota 4Runner interior
    • Toyota 4Runner interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG
    • Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Pontiac Fiero
    • Pontiac Fiero
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Pontiac Fiero V8 engine
    • Pontiac Fiero V8 engine
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda RX-7 engine
    • Mazda RX-7 engine
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda RX-7 engine
    • Mazda RX-7 engine
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda RX-7 interior
    • Mazda RX-7 interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Aries
    • Dodge Aries
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile 442
    • Oldsmobile 442
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile 442
    • Oldsmobile 442
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile 442 engine
    • Oldsmobile 442 engine
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile 442 interior
    • Oldsmobile 442 interior
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota MR2
    • Toyota MR2
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mini Cooper
    • Mini Cooper
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Igloo cooler and JVC camcorder on Mini roof rack
    • Igloo cooler and JVC camcorder on Mini roof rack
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ferrari Testarossa
    • Ferrari Testarossa
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda Cub scooters
    • Honda Cub scooters
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lada Niva
    • Lada Niva
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Daytona IROC
    • Dodge Daytona IROC
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
Even more oddballs appeared in the Concours d'Lemons on the other side of the lot. While the name would suggest only bad cars, it's become a catch-all for unusual cars of all sorts. So there were classic maligned machines such as the Ford Pinto and Chevy Vega, but some seriously fascinating cars such as an International Scout camper and a pair of Japanese kei sports cars: an Autozam AZ-1 and Suzuki Cappuccino.

Ford Mustang II
  • Ford Mustang II
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Mustang II
    • Ford Mustang II
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Omni
    • Dodge Omni
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Ram
    • Dodge Ram
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Dart
    • Dodge Dart
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Jeep CJ
    • Jeep CJ
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile Toronado
    • Oldsmobile Toronado
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • International Scout camper
    • International Scout camper
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • International Scout camper
    • International Scout camper
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight
    • Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Trabant
    • Trabant
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Peugeot 505
    • Peugeot 505
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Peugeot 505
    • Peugeot 505
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Volvo 240 wagon
    • Volvo 240 wagon
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Triumph TR7
    • Triumph TR7
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Vega Cosworth
    • Chevy Vega Cosworth
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Geo Metro
    • Geo Metro
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Suzuki Cappuccino
    • Suzuki Cappuccino
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Autozam AZ-1
    • Autozam AZ-1
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Coronet
    • Dodge Coronet
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Vega
    • Chevy Vega
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Festiva
    • Ford Festiva
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile Toronado
    • Oldsmobile Toronado
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Lumina
    • Chevy Lumina
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Country Squire
    • Ford Country Squire
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Econoline
    • Ford Econoline
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Pinto
    • Ford Pinto
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Cosmic Cruiser
    • Cosmic Cruiser
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Opel Manta
    • Opel Manta
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
