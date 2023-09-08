9 thoughts about the 2023 Hyundai Elantra N

Ann Arbor, Mich. — The Hyundai Elantra N is a neat little thing. It’s a firecracker of a sedan, its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque. That power is put to the front wheels via a standard six-speed manual transmission or, in the case of this tester, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddle shifters. People take notice of it, especially in the lighter exterior colors that make the sporty red accents really pop. And if they don’t see you coming, they’ll hear you — the valved exhaust is capable of quite a racket.

We’ve already given the Elantra N our First Drive treatment, certifying its worthiness as a successor to the dearly departed Veloster N. I spent a week with the car, doing normal things with it, all while it goaded me to do naughty things with it. So, in addition to the one question that kept popping into my head as I drove it — “This is an Elantra?!” — here are nine thoughts about the 2023 Hyundai Elantra N.

The DCT is excellent.

This thing shifts mighty quickly. Not quite synaptically fast, but we’re talking about a mere sliver of a second here. Considering the quickness, what’s even more impressive is just how smoothly it trades gears. Even under full throttle, you get seamless transitions until you’re shifting high in the rev range. Then you’ll get just a tender shove.

Left to its own devices, the shift logic is excellent, regardless of drive mode. The shift paddles on the back of the steering wheel, though, are all too inviting, and the Elantra N rewards you for taking matters into your own hands. The slickly executed instant feedback is addicting.

It’s still not as involving as a proper manual transmission, but this auto really makes a strong case for itself.

The exhaust sound is wild and crackly.

This ties into the last one. Tickle those paddles just right, and massage the accelerator in just the right way, and you can elicit a soundtrack of crackles and pops like a bowl of Rice Krispies with a megaphone.

And it doesn’t just give it to you. You gotta work it out a little bit, like that important, belt-loosening belch after Thanksgiving dinner. The NGS button (more on that later) gives you a free, 20-second ticket to easy cracklin’s. Don’t want to piss off your neighbors? You can put it in a quiet mode, and it’ll behave itself a bit. Still, an Elantra has no business sounding so boisterous and exciting, but I’m glad it does.

NGS is an underwhelming gimmick.

“N Grin Shift.” What does that even mean? The NGS button on the steering wheel is just an overboost mode, giving you an extra 10 horsepower for 20 seconds. That’s not enough to really make a difference. I don’t really ever feel like I need any sort of push-to-pass type of feature in in the Elantra N. It also shifts it down to the lowest possible gear for those 20 seconds. But if I needed it, I could just downshift myself or just lay down the accelerator, confident in the N’s ability to shift appropriately on its own. I don’t want an overboost button unless it’s going to blow me away or give me an actual advantage.

I do like the programmable N buttons on the steering wheel, though, which you can use to pick and choose individual features from various drive modes, much like BMW’s M buttons. Those I’ll use.

Great braking.

The brakes on the Elantra N are well up to the task. It uses 14.2-inch ventilated rotors up front, with 12.4-inch ventilated rears. They bring the car’s 3,296 pounds to a stop with gusto. I was impressed with the ease and stability with which I able to make a quick stop when someone in front of me slammed on their brakes. What could have been a harrowing moment was no sweat. That translates to excellent car control in spirited driving on tight roads.

It has a mechanical parking brake.

Oh, hello, old friend! A hand-lever e-brake is rare thing to find in a new car anymore. Sure, you’re not likely to use it while you’re driving. And if you did, it would be better suited to a rear-drive (on pavement) or all-wheel-drive car (in the dirt or snow — oh how I miss my WRX). Still, I just like having it there. And there’s something reassuring about habitually pulling that lever when you park compared to pushing or pulling a little electronic toggle and wondering whether you’re setting the parking brake or releasing it.

Look out for potholes and their little brothers.

On smooth pavement, the suspension is great, and helps give the spritely Elantra its sporty handling. But it can be pretty punishing on the inevitable broken pavement that plagues states like Michigan. Depending on the trousers I wore on any given day, the Elantra N had the habit of shaking items out of my pockets and down the side of the seat. And it could get a little skittish hitting a frost heave on the curve of a highway on-ramp.

It doesn’t seem right to complain about, though, as in the tradeoff you get a good feel of the road, and the chassis responds adeptly to steering input. I’d rather put up with the chop than sacrifice it for slop, if you catch my drift. It’s just something to keep in mind if you have delicate passengers and rough roads on your daily commute. It could get old … or you could get used to it.