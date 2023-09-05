2024 Toyota Sequoia joins the Nightshade brigade

The 2024 Toyota Sequoia sees a few changes, the major ones to do with packages. Following the Tundra's lead among the automaker's full-size offerings, the Sequoia in Limited trim can be optioned with the Nightshade package that's already eclipsed much of Toyota's lineup. For the price of $500, this turns the grille, grille surround, and lower bumper black, as well as the mirror caps, greenhouse surround, wheel arch trim, and any other shiny bits in back. The rolling stock is also swapped for painted black aluminum wheels in the stock 20-inch size. Second-row captain's chairs join the option menu, too, a perk formerly reserved for trims above the Limited. The individual thrones add $350 to the price.

Some other details per trim level:

— Sequoia Platinum: Buyers taking home the Sequoia Platinum with four-wheel drive can add a TRD Off-Road Package, the kit already available for the SR5 and Limited trims with four-wheel drive. Naturally, this is differs in details from the TRD Sport Package that can be optioned on the entry-level SR5 trim, and from the Sequoia TRD Pro, which is its own trim. TRD Sport throws on TRD-tuned Bilstein shocks and TRD-tuned springs, upgrades the wheels from 18 inches to 20 inches, and touches the cabin with aluminum pedals and a red TRD push-button to start the engine. The TRD Off-Road Package installs a lockable rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select, Downhill Assist Control, Crawl Control, and Multi-Terrain Monitor. Underneath, there are the TRD-sorted springs and Bilstein shocks, and a red driveshaft for the front axle. When adding the package to the Platinum, buyers get the same 20-inch TRD wheel fitted to the Limited; the SR5 wears an 18-inch TRD wheel. The Platinum TRD interior sports some fancy red seats to go with the red push-button engine starter and aluminum pedals.

— TRD Pro: This trim rides on Fox internal bypass coilovers aft of the quarter-inch aluminum skid plate in front, and Fox remote-reservoir units in back. This trim is known for its special colors for each model year, this year's color being Terra, a deep copper-brown.

Prices for the 2024 Sequoia before all of these treats, after the $1,850 destination charge, are:

SR5: $62,725

$62,725 Limited: $69,125

$69,125 Platinum: $75,315

$75,315 Capstone: $79,715

$79,715 TRD Pro: $80,560

Only the TRD Pro comes standard with four-wheel drive. For the other trims, sending power to the front axle adds $3,000 to the price.