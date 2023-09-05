2023 Rivian R1T Dual-Motor with the Max battery rated to go 410 miles

Rivian says it has a new range champ in the lineup. The company posted on its website that the dual-motor R1T pickup with the 180-kWh Max battery pack and 21-inch wheels is EPA-rated to go an estimated 410 miles on a charge. The EPA's comparison site doesn't list any 2024 Rivians yet, and the government agency hasn't posted info on the Max pack at all, so this is Rivian getting a public jump on what we should expect. Assuming this comes to pass, it exceeds the automaker's early estimate that the Max battery would be good for a 400-mile run. The range puts the Rivian, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, and Tesla Cybertruck in the 400+ Miles of Announced Range club for pickups, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X not far behind at 381 miles.

Going up or down an inch with the rolling stock downsizes the R1T's range. Rivian said an R1T Dual-Motor with the Max pack on 22-inch wheels will do an estimated 380 miles on a charge. Load up the All-Terrain Upgrade and its 20-inch wheels shod in 34-inch tires, range drops to 355 miles.

Moving to the smaller Large battery pack with a capacity of about 135 kWh, the company's completed that battery's estimated range table. Thanks to the EPA site, we knew the Dual-Motor Large pack R1T pickup is rated to last an estimated 352 miles when riding on 21-inch wheels and 341 miles when riding on 22-inch wheels. Rivian's new info says the same configuration on the 20-inch wheels and 34-inch all-terrain tires is estimated to go 307 miles on a charge. The automaker says the Quad-Motor Large pack R1T is rated to go an estimated 321 miles on a charge.

These dual-motor figures apply to trucks with the company's new Enduro Drive Unit developed in-house. In standard form, the two motors produce a combined 533 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque, good for a 0-60 run in a claimed 4.5 seconds. The dual-motor powertrain in Performance trim makes a combined 665 hp and 829 lb-ft of torque, which takes a second off the 0-60 sprint. The quad-motor powertrain makes 835 hp and 908 lb-ft and cuts the stoplight dash by another half of a second.

The update expands R1T pickup's breadth of price and possibility. The gatekeeper model is the R1T with the Standard pack and Dual-Motor powertrain on 21-inch wheels, good for an estimated 270 miles of range for a starting price of $74,800 before incentives. Configurations with the small Standard battery are expected to begin shipping in 2024. At the other end, the Dual-Motor Performance and Max pack with the 21-inch wheels goes the furthest at 410 miles, for the price of $98,300. The most expensive setup at the moment adds the All-Terrain Upgrade and runs $99,650.

Information for the R1S is expected shortly.

