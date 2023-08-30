2024 Hyundai Elantra's new looks come with new features

As expected after the Hyundai mothership revealed it for South Korea, Hyundai's American division has unveiled the 2024 Elantra. It gets some updated styling, as well as a number of feature updates across the line, even including the high-performance N.
The main styling change comes at the front with a whole new fascia including headlights and even front fenders. A more slender main grille and forward-leaning headlights give it a more mature look. Hyundai even changed the badge to a flat, stainless-steel design instead of the typical chrome piece. The rear bumper has been touched up as well with much more gloss black trim. The whole car can be finished in a couple of new colors and paired with some new wheel designs. Similar changes apply to the N model, too, and it helps tone down that trim's mostly-grille fascia.
As for the interior, things are just about identical except for some color changes and a revised 4.2-inch screen in the instrument cluster on more basic trim levels. But new features help make up for the lack of visual changes. Rear side airbags and a seatbelt reminder become standard on all models, along with haptic steering wheel feedback for safety warnings (such as for blind-spot monitoring). The 10.25-inch infotainment screen is now standard on SEL and higher (SE is the base trim), Bose audio is standard for Limited and N-Line, and every car benefits from additional USB-C outlets. Another option is the ability to use a phone as a car key.
- 2024 Hyundai Elantra N
- Image Credit: Hyundai
The Elantra N gets a handful of changes, too. They mainly amount to some stiffer bushings and mounts for the engine and suspension, as well as new calibrations for the electronic suspension control and the electric power steering assist. As for powertrains, everything is carryover for all Elantras from Hybrid to N.
The 2024 Elantras will be available this fall. Pricing hasn't been announced, but expect it to remain close to the current model. For reference the current Elantra starts at about $22,000 including destination charge.
Related video:
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue