2024 Hyundai Elantra's new looks come with new features

As expected after the Hyundai mothership revealed it for South Korea, Hyundai's American division has unveiled the 2024 Elantra. It gets some updated styling, as well as a number of feature updates across the line, even including the high-performance N.

The main styling change comes at the front with a whole new fascia including headlights and even front fenders. A more slender main grille and forward-leaning headlights give it a more mature look. Hyundai even changed the badge to a flat, stainless-steel design instead of the typical chrome piece. The rear bumper has been touched up as well with much more gloss black trim. The whole car can be finished in a couple of new colors and paired with some new wheel designs. Similar changes apply to the N model, too, and it helps tone down that trim's mostly-grille fascia.

As for the interior, things are just about identical except for some color changes and a revised 4.2-inch screen in the instrument cluster on more basic trim levels. But new features help make up for the lack of visual changes. Rear side airbags and a seatbelt reminder become standard on all models, along with haptic steering wheel feedback for safety warnings (such as for blind-spot monitoring). The 10.25-inch infotainment screen is now standard on SEL and higher (SE is the base trim), Bose audio is standard for Limited and N-Line, and every car benefits from additional USB-C outlets. Another option is the ability to use a phone as a car key.