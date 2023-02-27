Hyundai Elantra refresh previewed in Korea revealing new exterior styling

Here’s an early preview of what the mid-cycle refresh will look like for the Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle you’re looking at here is called Avante, which is what Hyundai calls the Elantra in Korea. Ahead of any U.S.-specific Elantra information coming out, Hyundai went ahead and just revealed the refreshed Avante.

The reveal today is exclusively a design preview. Hyundai dropped a few pics but didn’t provide any accompanying information or details about mid-cycle changes. The most apparent difference is a new front fascia. Hyundai designed a new grille that is considerably smaller than before, but considering the current grille took up most of the front end, there weren’t many options to go bigger. The area below the grille is redesigned with a slatted vent look, and it also gets new lower bumper side air intake inserts. To top it all off, new headlights with re-styled daytime running lights emphasize the wide, horizontal design language Hyundai is employing.

Hyundai redesigned the rear bumper, too, adding a lot of black contrast paint to the equation and reshaping it to look far sportier than before. There’s even a faux diffuser laid into the lower rear bumper to add some zest. The silver strip that runs all the way across the black-painted area really emphasizes the car’s width, a theme seen in both front and rear.

No obvious interior changes jump out in the single photo Hyundai provided, but we can likely expect minor tech updates and more feature details on the U.S. Elantra launch. Since there’s no additional information, we don’t know what kind of powertrain updates might be in the plans for the Elantra either. It’s likely that Hyundai carries over the powertrains for the mid-cycle refresh, but these details will need to wait for later. Look out for more information soon now that the refreshed design is out for all to see.

