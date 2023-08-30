Autoblog Garage Video: 2023 BMW M4 CSL

In this episode of Autoblog Garage, we check out the 2023 BMW M4 CSL. Standing for "Sport, Competition, Lightweight," the CSL elevates the powertrain and track-readiness of the M4 Competition with more power and some interesting features. Its biturbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six makes 543 horsepower — up 40 from the competition — and the same 479 pound-feet of torque. That massive power is sent to the rear wheels (AWD is not an option) via an eight-speed automatic transmission. There's no manual transmission available. The CSL is also 240 pounds lighter, thanks to things like extensive use of carbon fiber and the deletion of the rear seat. In lieu of the second row, there are divots under a cargo net where you can store your racing helmets.

So at $140,000, this has to be a pretty comfortable and luxurious BMW, right? Not the case. Stiff, fixed-back carbon fiber bucket seats are a literal pain in the butt, especially when getting in and out of the vehicle. The suspension, lowered by about 0.3 inches, transfers every little bump and crack in the road directly to your spine. The car is also quite loud. Nothing about this CSL makes you want to use it as a daily driver.

That said, there are plenty of touches that make this stand out as a very special BMW. Is this how you'd spend $140,000? Take a closer look in the video and decide for yourself.

