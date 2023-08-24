Updated Audi Q8 previewed with new-look design

Released for 2019, the Audi Q8 will soon receive a mid-cycle update that will bring an updated design inside and out as well as a longer list of personalization options. The changes come shortly after sister company Porsche updated the Cayenne, which is related to the Q8.

Audi released a sketch of the nip-and-tucked Q8 that reveals some of the design changes made to the back end. While the overall shape of the rear lights seemingly stays the same, the pattern now features an upper frame divided into five segments and T-shaped accents that could almost pass as a nod to the now-retired TT. We're told that the headlights have been updated as well, though Audi hasn't shown them.

Similarly, it's too early to tell what else the Ingolstadt-based brand has changed on its flagship SUV. It notes that it added more functionality and expanded the list of individualization options, so it will presumably be easier for buyers to configure a one-of-a-kind Q8. While this is pure speculation, we wouldn't be surprised to find additional technology in the cabin, including a new version of the infotainment system.

Powertrain specifications remain under wraps as well. For context, the 2023 Q8 ships with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 tuned to develop 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Next up is the SQ8, which benefits from a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged to 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. If that's not enough, the RS Q8 receives an evolution of the SQ8's V8 rated at 591 horses and 590 pound-feet of twist. Quattro all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission come standard regardless of which engine is between the fenders.

Audi will unveil the updated Q8 on September 5 at 12 p.m. German time, which is 6 a.m. in New York and 3 a.m. in California. We're guessing that the big SUV and its hot-rodded derivatives will arrive at dealers across the nation for the 2024 model year.

