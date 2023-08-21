2024 GMC Hummer EV pickup gets a price hike - with a catch

Watching auto industry MSRPs move around is like watching the Vegas big board for odds, the numbers almost always going against the folks laying down the money. In yet another sign of the times, a few trims of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUT — that's the pickup — are seeing additional price increases. A little more than a year ago, GMC increased prices by $6,250 for the EV2, EV2X, and EV3X trims due to the rising costs of parts. Those joining the lengthy reservation list also found the automaker also increased the destination charge from $1,995 to $2,295. The 2024 Hummer EV configurator doesn't list the EV2 yet, so its $86,245 suggested sticker price may yet hold up. The MSRPs for the rest, and their changes from the most recent pricing, are:

EV2X: $98,845 ($1,600)

$98,845 ($1,600) EV3X: $106,945 ($700)

$106,945 ($700) EV3X Omega Edition: $150,295 ($300)

Taking a longer view back to December 2021 reveals just how far the bar has moved. At that time, the EV2 was predicted to cost $79,995, the EV2X was going to go for $89,995, and the EV3X for $99,995. The 2024 Hummer EV3X now costs more than the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1, which started at $112,595 after destination. The Edition 1 came with the 24-module extended-range Ultium battery pack that's now a $9,995 option on the EV3X; the price above is for a 20-module pack, one of the new features for 2024. The EV3X Omega Edition and its Neptune Blue paint not only blows everything else out of the water price-wise, its feature set could make even Edition 1 buyers blue with either sadness or envy.

The good news? GMC is offering discounts for early reservations. Per the GMC configurator, at the moment, buyers who reserve an EV2X will get an $8,150 instant discount, buyers wanting an EV3X will get a $6,250 discount. These effectively wipe out the new price rises and last year's price increases, taking the 2X down to $90,695 and the EV3X down to $100,695. The savings could be enticements to get people in the reservation line. With tens of thousands of reservations already in the books and threads on forums like Hummerchat wondering if anyone's seen the EV2X trim that was due earlier this year, it might be a while yet before an order turns into a Hummer EV.

