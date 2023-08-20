Vook electric trike is kid-style fun with adult-sized tech and range

The burgeoning world of mobility is pouring new form factors, new fuels, and new technologies into the transportation mix. And this, a new mix of the old and the old. It's called the Vook E-Trike, the second part of the name explaining the important parts of identification — a battery-powered tricycle. This one's for adults, though, and it's got adult-sized range as well. The Delaware-based company behind it says that with the 50-amp-hour battery, a charge is good for up to 110 miles of riding. With the 30-amp-hour battery, a rider can "only" get up to 80 miles down the road. The question with the Vook isn't whether you can get there and back, it's whether you have the road system — or sidewalks or playground or dunes or trails — to be able to ride it safely.

There are three trims, all powered by rear hub motors making a combined 3,000 watts nominal, peaking at 6,000 watts — from four to eight horsepower. The standard 30-Ah and top trim 50-Ah max out at 40 miles per hour and come with features like an LCD display screen, keyless go, reverse gear, an LED headlight and turn signals, front and rear cameras, GPS, and motion sensors. There's even cruise control. Four drive modes are named Safe, Eco, Sport, and Boost, each capping the motor to a preset top speed. The app enables remote functions like tracking, checking battery status, and limiting top speed to a level outside the presets in the Drive Modes. A 30-Ah Lite model is also good for up to 80 miles of range, but cuts the power output to 1,500 watts and the top speed to 20 mph, and forgoes tech trimmings like the screen and the keyless access.

A frame made of 6160 aluminum comes in Atlantic Night Blue, Deep Green, Rosso Metis, or Cracked Pepper colors. It should be able to support anyone who can get down into the imitation-leather-lined fiberglass seat and get back up again. The 20-inch front wheel wears a fat, knobby tire, the 6.5-inch rear wheels boast a slightly less aggressive tread on their tires. All tires are said to be two-layer and puncture-proof. Every wheel hides a brake disc for the regen braking system, the rear wheels also flanking a case that's deep enough to hold the portable battery and a 14-inch laptop. And because 80 miles is a long trip in any kind of vehicle, five USB ports keep digital peripherals charged. All up, the Vook weighs 88 pounds, recharging takes between 2.5 and four hours depending on the battery size and charger.

The Vook is still in its Indiegogo campaign, but the goal is nearly 200% funded with 24 days left at the time of writing. Perhaps now it's time to mention the adult-sized prices. The Vook Lite can be had for early-bird pricing of $1,500, that rises to $2,700 at the end of the campaign. Early adopters can get the standard Vook 30-Ah for $2,300, those who wait will pay $3,558. The full-fat Vook 50-Ah is $2,500 for now, until all are claimed, with $3,858 being full retail. Assuming all goes well, shipments are anticipated to start in December of this year.