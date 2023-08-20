One of the biggest car shows of Monterey Car Week is The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Slightly pretentious name aside, it plays host to some of the most impressive and rare vehicles in the world. It's also becoming a key location for luxury and exotic automakers to reveal new vehicles. But it's mainly a classic car show, and so we've pulled together a few galleries highlighting nearly everything on display.

Whereas Pebble Beach has a hard mid-century cutoff for cars to enter, The Quail allows more modern machinery. In fact, one of the featured vehicles this year was the Porsche 959, which yielded a crop of candy-colored examples, some of which can be seen in the Post-War road gallery at top. A wide array of race cars and even custom vehicles also made their appearances, making for a diverse show. Below, you'll find galleries for race cars, Pre-War cars, and the aforementioned customs. So take a virtual tour of The Quail.

Post-War Race Cars