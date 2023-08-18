Rimac Nevera Time Attack celebrates a new Nurburgring EV record

In the ultra-rich realms of Monterey Car Week, there are show ponies ... and some that go. The going-est example this year is the Rimac Nevera Time Attack, which was revealed Friday at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering.

The Time Attack is a 1-of-12 series of the Nevera that coincides with the news that a Nevera set a new electric production car record just today at the Nürburgring. Its time: 7:05:298. On the slightly shorter track configuration, its time was 7:00:928.

Rimac says it has been a year of records, having set "more than 20" so far. Actually, there were more than 20 on just one day in April, at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) in Germany, where the Nevera set 23 records including 0-60 mph, 0-100 mph and 0-186 mph. It also set the EV record for the Goodwood hillclimb in July.

The driver of today's lap was Martin Kodrić. The Nevera was equipped with Michelin Cup2R tires, and the lap time was independently verified. You can ride along in this video:

Kodrić's account of the run:

“We had challenging weather conditions during our practice sessions this week and have chosen what seems like one of the hottest days on the track this summer to set a lap time. However, a 7:05:298 lap time at the Nürburgring Nordschleife is commendable. The fact that the Nevera can achieve this kind of speed on track, when it’s been developed to be a comfortable hyper GT for the road, is what makes it so special. It’s such a well-rounded piece of engineering and design; gentle and usable in the city, thrilling to drive on twisting B-roads, comfortable over long distances and devastatingly fast on a race track.

"Driving it around the Nordschleife is a real thrill, from launching out of the Carousel, with 1,914hp being distributed between the four wheels, or pinning the accelerator to the floor down the 1.30-mile (2.8-kilometer) straight section.”

As for these 12 Nevera Time Attack cars, here's what Mate Rimac had to say: "The Nevera Time Attack is a Limited Edition that celebrates the achievements of the past year, wearing a bespoke livery inspired by the car that set of each of them. Built in a series of 12, each has already been spoken for by our customers keen to capture their very own part of performance car history. And it’s only August, too, so there’s plenty of time for more records to be broken. …”

The first customer, Jeff Miller, lives in California, and takes delivery at The Quail.

The paint was hand-applied, in Squadron Black with Lightning Green highlights. "It's a visible warning of the power about to be unleashed," the Rimac press release intones, and an homage to Mate Rimac's famous converted electric BMW 3 Series.

The remaining 11 owners chose either a base of Squadron Black or bare carbon fiber, with highlights in a range of colors. And inscribed on the underside of the rear wing, visible when it's pitched to its extreme, is written a message: “Dedicated to those coming after us.”