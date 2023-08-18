2023 BAC Mono is a 311-horsepower, 1,257-pound race car for the road

Briggs Automotive Company (better known as BAC) traveled to Monterey, California, to unveil the latest version of its Mono single-seater. It presented the model as the nucleus of its core product offering, and it hopes this road-ready race car will help it expand its global footprint.

The original Mono made its debut in 2011, and the basic concept hasn't significantly changed since. The new model remains light, basic and developed with an almost stubborn focus on driver engagement. Look closer and you'll spot that BAC has tweaked several details, however. The latest Mono features updated styling that falls in line with the brand's new design language, though the updates are more revolutionary than evolutionary. BAC explains that it fine-tuned every element and every surface to improve the car's aerodynamic properties.

Power comes from a naturally-aspirated, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 311 horsepower and 231 pound-feet of torque. Sourced from the Ford parts bin, and capable of revving to 8,000 rpm, the engine sends the Mono from 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds thanks in part to a weight that checks in at 1,257 pounds. For context, the current-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata weighs approximately 2,400 pounds.

BAC didn't simply pluck a four-cylinder out of a Ford crossover and drop it in the Mono. It redesigned the engine in-house and added forged connecting rods, forged pistons, performance-focused camshafts and a new induction system with individual throttle bodies, among other modifications. The engine spins the rear wheels via a racing-derived six-speed sequential transmission that offers configurable gear ratios.

With the engine dialed in, BAC engineers turned their attention to the suspension system, which was tuned to deliver 50% less dive on the front end, 50% less squat on the rear end and better handling overall. Several tire options, including slicks, are found on the list of options.

BAC has already started building the new Mono in its Liverpool, England, factory, and it will deliver the first examples in August 2023. Details about the American-market car haven't been released, but the brand stressed it plans to grow globally — including in the United States.