Reduce garage clutter with this tool organizer, now 45% off

Keeping tools from cluttering up my garage workbench is a challenge. Right now I have a bunch of drawers but no good way to keep my power tools organized, which is why something like the TICONN Heavy Duty Tool Organizer Rack stood out. This garage wall-mounted organizer offers a range of features that make it a nice addition to any DIY enthusiast's toolkit. And with the code 45LJWTXL it is currently available for under $20 at Amazon.

$19.24 at Amazon

Key Features:

Sturdy Construction: Made from heavy gauge steel wire with a tough black coating, ensuring durability and longevity in a garage environment.

High Weight Capacity: Designed to support up to 100 lbs when properly mounted to wall studs, providing secure storage for various power tools and equipment.

Three-Tier Design: Features a 3" tall bottom shelf for high-capacity batteries, a middle shelf for battery chargers, and a top shelf for larger tools like circular saws or power sanders.

Versatile Storage: Side plates can hold screwdrivers and pliers of different shapes, while the rack can also accommodate tools like rubber mallets and drilling hammers.

Expandable Storage: Multiple organizers can be mounted side by side by removing the side plates, allowing for scalable and customizable storage solutions.

Crafted from heavy gauge steel wire with a durable black coating, the TICONN utility tool rack is built to withstand the demands of a busy garage environment. Its heavy-duty design ensures longevity, allowing you to enjoy its benefits for years to come. The rack is thoughtfully engineered with mounting screw holes spaced 16" apart, allowing easy installation on wall studs. With proper installation, it can support an impressive weight limit of up to 100 lbs, providing a secure storage solution for your power tools and equipment.

The organizational capabilities of this tool rack are truly noteworthy. The three-tier design features a 3" tall bottom shelf, perfect for accommodating high-capacity batteries. The middle shelf serves as a dedicated space for battery chargers, while the top shelf offers ample room for larger tools like circular saws or power sanders. This arrangement ensures that all your power tools and batteries are not only stored securely but also easily accessible whenever you need them.

What sets this rack apart is its versatility. Beyond power tools, the TICONN organizer can also hold other essential tools like rubber mallets and drilling hammers. The included side plates are designed to conveniently store screwdrivers and pliers of various shapes, adding to the rack's adaptability. For those with a larger collection of tools, multiple wall storage organizers can be mounted next to each other, expanding your storage capacity and organization potential.