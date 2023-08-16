Organize your garage with this overhead storage rack, 39% off today at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Is your garage so full of camping gear, tools and other storage that you have to park your car in the driveway? The FLEXIMOUNTS Garage Overhead Storage Rack addresses these concerns by utilizing otherwise unused ceiling space. Boasting a ceiling dropdown range of 22" to 40", this rack provides an impressive 105 cubic feet of storage, enabling you to stow away seasonal or less frequently used items with ease. This not only keeps your belongings safe but also enhances the overall organization and spaciousness of your garage. And right now you can get this rack from Amazon for 39% off.

$139.99 at Amazon

Key Features:

Maximized Storage Space: Utilize overhead space in your garage to store seasonal and less frequently used items, preventing clutter on the garage floor and protecting belongings from water damage.

Adjustable Ceiling Dropdown: Offers a versatile range of 22" to 40" for customized storage, providing up to 105 cubic feet of storage space for various items.

Strong and Secure: Designed with long ceiling brackets and six vertical posts to ensure stability and safety, making it a reliable choice for storing items up to 600 lbs in weight.

Integrated Grid Design: The combined frame and wire design enhances stability and sturdiness compared to models with separate frames and wires, ensuring the safety of your stored items.

DIY Installation: Simplified installation process with included installation template, suitable for ceiling joist spacing up to 24" (or 48" for larger spacing), making setup efficient and hassle-free.

Various Size Options: Available in multiple size options, including 4'x8', 4'x6', 3'x6', 3'x8', and 2'x8', catering to different garage dimensions and storage needs.

Designed with long ceiling brackets to be attached to two studs and supported by six vertical posts, this structure ensures stability and security. The integration of a high-quality, heavy-duty cold-rolled steel construction enables the rack to support an impressive load capacity of up to 600 lbs. This means you can confidently store a wide range of items without worrying about structural integrity.

The integrated grid design sets this storage rack apart from the competition. By incorporating the frame and wire into one, it achieves exceptional stability and sturdiness, ensuring that your stored items remain safe and secure. The DIY installation process is made simpler with the included installation template. The rack is suitable for ceiling joist spacing up to 24", and if the spacing exceeds 24", it will still fit a ceiling spacing of 48".

By utilizing overhead space, this rack not only adds efficiency to your storage but also contributes to the overall aesthetic of your garage. Its simple yet effective design eliminates clutter and presents a more organized environment.