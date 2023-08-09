Report: Refreshed Tesla Model 3 almost ready for delivery in China

The Tesla Model 3 has been on sale for years without a significant overhaul, but we’ve been hearing whispers and seeing spy shots of an alleged facelifted model for a while now. CarBuzz dug up a recent report from the Chinese publication JRJ that suggests the wait for a new Model 3 could almost be over. The outlet claims that pre-production has begun, and customer deliveries could kick off as early as October 2023.

The car in this image has a different nose and headlights. And according to JRJ, Tesla’s new car, codenamed Highland, will sport a 66 kWh battery from CATL, a Chinese company that controls a massive portion of the global battery market. The batteries are said to use a novel mix of iron, aluminum, and other metals that combine to produce a more energy-dense battery with a longer service life. CATL’s involvement likely also means a price reduction for components in Tesla’s supply chain, which could help keep MSRPs from ballooning.

JRJ suggests that the new Model 3 could come with a price as low as 200,000 yuan, or around $28,000. That significantly undercuts the cheapest Model 3 in the U.S., which currently sells for just over $40,000.

It’s unclear where Tesla will source batteries when the new car arrives in the U.S. However, the current car uses cells manufactured domestically in a few states. That move made it eligible for federal tax credits, which in some cases has allowed buyers to stack incentives to get a massively reduced price on a new Model 3. In California, some buyers have bragged about getting a new Model 3 for less than $30,000, using the state’s clean vehicle program and local incentives.

While we don’t have much detail on the new car, most expect an updated interior with the potential for an optional steering yoke. Tesla may also move toward more recycled and sustainable materials and is expected to give the car more advanced LED exterior lighting.

Related video: