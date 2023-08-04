Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica special edition took 370 hours to paint

This Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is a one-off special edition model named the Opera Unica, and it was made to further celebrate Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary year that has already spawned other special projects.

What’s unique about this particular Sterrato isn’t the performance, but instead, it’s the paint. Lamborghini’s Ad Personam customization department devised a new “crystal effect” paint process for this vehicle, and the total paint time amounted to 370 hours. By our math, that’s a lot of hours.

The goal was to create a car that gave the effect of frozen liquid, and Lamborghini combined three different blues to make that happen. Its main backdrop color is Blu Amnis, but then painters went in by hand with Blu Grifo and Blu Fedra to give it the effect you see in the photos. Lamborghini says its inspiration comes from marine landscapes and the colors of Sardinia. As contrast to the blue, matte black paint is then used on the roof, sills, front-light casings, front and rear splitters, fenders and wheel arch extensions.

Of course, the interior is unique, too, with Blu Delphinus leather and blue-dyed Alcantara. The start/stop switch cover is finished in the same crystal effect paint as the exterior, and you’ll also find that look applied to the “Opera Unica Porto Cervo 2023” special edition plate.

In case you were wondering, Lamborghini is in fact considering this Sterrato as one of the 1,499 it will ultimately build. It hasn’t named an owner or a price, but considering the craftsmanship that went into this vehicle, it’s sure to be an extravagant number for whoever puts it into their garage.

